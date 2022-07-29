When the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team accepted the Missouri State Tournament championship plaque and flag, it marked the 12th time the program had claimed a state title.
The championship marked the fourth for the Junior Legion level, joining 2005, 2015 and 2016.
For Manager Todd Kleekamp, it was his third state title. Kleekamp was a coach on the 2015 and 2016 state championship teams.
Unlike the previous three Junior Legion state champions, this one will not be advancing to a regional tournament. The 2005 Post 218 Juniors under Kent Getsee won the Mid-States Regional in Crowley, Louisiana. Getsee again managed in 2015 and 2016. The 2016 team won the Mid-States Regional in Rapid City, South Dakota. The 2015 team was the regional runner-up in Fargo, North Dakota.
The Post 218 Senior Legion team has won four state titles and is looking for a fifth this week in Sedalia.
Washington’s four previous Missouri state titles have been 1957, 1989, 2012 and 2021.
Henry Voss managed the 1957 team, which played in the regional tournament in Hobart, Oklahoma.
Larry Maune took the 1989 state champions to the regional in North Platte, Nebraska.
Mike Gardner was the manager of the 2012 state champions, which played its regional in New Orleans.
Getsee managed the 2021 state champions, which made the final four in the Hastings, Nebraska, regional.
Additionally, the 2015 team was the state runner-up and advanced to a regional tournament in Bismarck, North Dakota, to replace the Iowa state champion in the postseason.
The Post 218 Freshman Legion team, which has played every season since the state added that level, has captured four state titles.
The 2012 team under Manager Kevin Juergens won its state tournament.
Scott Forrester led the 2014 team to a state championship, beating Ste. Genevieve Post 150 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field to complete the title.
Joe Kopmann managed the Post 218 Freshmen to state championships in 2016 and 2017.