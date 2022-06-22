The Best of the Midwest Tournament did not start the way Washington Post 218 would have hoped.
The Post 218 Seniors (9-3-1) fell to Danville Post 210 (Illinois), 3-0, in the opening round of Pool B play Thursday at Terre Haute, Indiana.
“Danville is a solid team with a great history,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We locked horns with them for seven strong innings and just came up short.”
Morgan Copeland tossed a complete game for Washington, allowing three runs, one earned, on eight hits and one walk.
“We had trouble notching the final out in the top of the seventh and gave them two, but overall we played solid,” Getsee said. “Our defense was stellar with Sam Paule making numerous spectacular plays both to his right and left. Sam Turilli threw out a tagging runner at home from left field with a dart to Weston Meyer to end the inning and any threat.”
Post 218 managed five hits, all singles, by Turilli, Paule, Hanon Jarvis, Ryan Weidle and Tanner McPherson.
Paule, Turilli and Weidle each stole a base.
Dane Eckhoff, Meyer and McPherson each reached on a walk.
Isaiah Ruch was the winning pitcher for Danville. In six scoreless innings, he struck out seven and walked three. All five hits were against Ruch.
Blake Norton closed out the victory with a hitless inning and struck out two with no walks.
Dawson Dodd collected a pair of singles for Post 210.
Drew Pinkston tripled.
Brody Sexton, Drew Wichtowski, Andy Onnen, Norton and Conlan Moore also singled.
“Just a fun baseball game to be a part of,” Getsee said. “Offensively, we just didn’t get much going. We were scrapping to get guys on and moving them over, but once again we stranded eight runners so our opportunities were there and they will fall eventually. All-in-all, that game helped us get better in our quest to win another state title. We’ve been hunting good competition and there is plenty of it here for us.”
Post 218 continued pool play Friday at noon against Sullivan Post 139 (Indiana) and at 2:30 p.m. against Crawfordsville Post 72 (Indiana). The tournament concludes Sunday.