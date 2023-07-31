The only thing hotter than the temperature Wednesday in Sedalia were the Washington Post 218 bats.
Washington (35-1) scorched the ball for 18 hits and 14 runs to defeat Festus Post 253 (27-12) for the Missouri American Legion Senior State Tournament title, 14-2.
“We earned the prize we set out to get at the beginning of this season,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “The level of satisfaction that comes with it is just amazing and something our players, coaches and families will never forget. The journey, as they say, is the thought of the moment for me.”
Sam Paule, one of two players who also played on the 2021 state championship team, said Post 218 reached one goal.
“This was our goal the whole year,” Paule said. “Our expectation from Day 1 was the state tournament. I think we did a really good job.”
Gavin Matchell was the other remaining player who played on the 2021 team.
“It feels great,” Matchell said. “Since we won it in 2021 when Sam and I were on the team, it’s great that we’re back and won it again.”
Festus, fresh from eliminating Jackson Post 158 in the losers’ bracket final, 8-1, was unable to exploit its advantage against Washington.
Post 218 put the first two batters, Sam Paule and Reagan Kandlbinder, on base after being hit by pitches, and went on top on a single by Gavin Matchell.
Washington didn’t look back.
Post 218 scored six runs in the top of the third and added two more in the fourth.
Ian Brown of Festus hit a solo home run to right field in the fifth, but Washington added five more runs in the top of the sixth.
Festus needed at least four runs in the bottom of the inning to continue the game to the seventh, but managed only one.
Kaden Patke got the ball to start. Patke, who played all season for the Post 218 Juniors, retired the first 11 batters he faced and earned the win.
“I just knew I came here to pitch,” Patke said. “I just didn’t know it was going to be in the state championship game. I thought I might get a relief appearance here or there. When I was told I was getting the ball, I was surprised, but I knew I could do it. I had a lot of confidence.”
Over 4.1 innings, Patke allowed one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out two.
“The championship game itself came surprisingly easier than I anticipated,” Getsee said. “Kaden Patke got his first AAA start and was fantastic in picking up the win. He kept a blood-thirsty Festus team at bay for the first 4.1 innings and retired the side in succession the first time through the order. You cannot ask any more from a guy than that. It was fun to watch him develop during that game.”
Patke last pitched for the Post 218 Juniors the previous Thursday at the state tournament in Blue Springs.
“It feels great,” Patke said. “We got second place in high school (St. Francis Borgia against Festus), we got second place last week (Junior Legion). It feels really good to get this one.”
Ryan Weidle pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk. He struck out one.
“Ryan Weidle came in and closed the door pitching the final frames, but he’s tough out there,” Getsee said. “Situations don’t bother him and he just took charge.”
Every Washington batter had at least one hit in the game.
Matchell and Will Mentz led the way with three hits apiece. Mentz doubled.
Paule, Tanner McPherson, Kabren Koelling, Noah Hendrickson and Aden Pecka each had two hits. McPherson doubled.
Kandlbinder and Kannon Hibbs both doubled.
Kandlbinder walked and was hit by a pitch. Paule also was hit by a pitch.
Matchell scored three runs. Paule, Kandlbinder, Mentz and Koelling crossed the plate twice. Hibbs, McPherson and Hendrickson scored one run each.
McPherson and Pecka each ended with three RBIs. Matchell and Koelling each had two RBIs. Paule and Mentz drove in one run apiece.
“Every guy in the lineup got at least one hit and most had two or more,” Getsee said. “It was a hitting exhibition and when that happens the barrel party comes alive and that put Festus on their heels a bit.”
Washington came up with some huge defensive plays, including a leaping snag by Paule at shortstop and a diving grab by Pecka in center field.
Getsee said everything paid off for Post 218.
“Without our rigorous schedule, tough competition and hard work, we may not have achieved the state title, but our guys put in the time, especially our all-volunteer coaching staff of Rick Aholt, Mic Fox, Martin Eckhoff and Mike Straatmann,” Getsee said. “They’ve given thousands of hours for this and it is a great culmination.”
Paule said Festus had to be respected.
“As a team, we knew we had to come out firing, even though we knew we were coming out of the winners’ bracket,” Paule said. “They were lacking the pitching. We still had to come out firing with good hitting, defense and pitching. That’s exactly what we did.”
Devin Black went 2.1 innings to start the game, allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two hit batters. He struck out one. He took the loss.
Dylan Black was next and he went 3.1 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits. He struck out one.
Nathan Beck pitched the final one-third of an inning, allowing one run on three hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Tyler Bizzle had two doubles for Festus.
Sam Stokes and Brown each had one hit. Brown homered.
Cohen Linderer, Stephen Reynolds and Jackson Gross walked.
Brown also had a sacrifice fly.
Bizzle and Brown scored the runs. Brown had two RBIs.
