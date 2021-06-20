Desperate times call for desperate measures.
And the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team needed any edge it could get Tuesday against Eureka Post 177.
Washington used a first-and-third play in the bottom of the sixth to score the winning run.
“I’m proud of the boys’ effort, and it’s always fun to win those types of games against good teams,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said.
In the game, both Eureka (18-4) and Washington (6-1) scored in the third inning. That score stood until the bottom of the sixth.
Anthony Broeker singled to lead off the inning and stole second base. He moved to third on a fielder’s choice.
With Jacob Weidle, running for Tanner McPherson, on first, Kleekamp moved for the delayed double steal.
Weidle got himself into a rundown between first and second. When Eureka was occupied with trying to get him out, Broeker hustled home and scored. Eureka got the out, but Post 218 was happy to trade the out for the run.
“The first-to-third play was a gutsy call, but we had our best baserunner Anthony Broeker on third, and I knew he would be able to score before Jacob Weidle got tagged,” Kleekamp said.
With the top of the order coming up to start Eureka’s seventh inning, relief pitcher Grant Trentmann faced a heavy challenge. He was able to get the final out, a strikeout, with two runners on base, ending the game.
Ryan Weidle started for Post 218, going 5.1 innings and allowing one run on nine hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Trentmann got out of a jam in the sixth and picked up the win. Over 1.2 innings, he allowed a hit and a walk, striking out one.
“The boys played a great all-around baseball game,” Kleekamp said. “Ryan Weidle pitched great and got out of several jams. Both teams hit hard outs throughout the game.”
Drew Nichols started for Eureka and went five innings, allowing an unearned run on five hits. He struck out one.
Adam Sheehy took the loss, allowing a run on one hit and one walk. He struck out one.
“Defense on both sides was lights out,” Kleekamp said. “Aden Pecka threw out a guy at home that really got the guys fired up.”
Eureka outhit Washington, 10-6.
Offensively, Broeker and Morgan Copeland both had two hits. Hanon Jarvis doubled, and Weston Meyer singled.
Jarvis also walked.
Broeker stole three bases. Ian Junkin sacrificed.
Broeker scored both runs. Jarvis posted an RBI.
For Eureka, Dakota Joggerst and Nichols each had three hits. Luke Fisher posted two hits.
Jake Kranawetter and Josiah Hubbard each had one hit.
Kranawetter, Carter Luft and Lenny Tocco each walked.
Luft, Caleb Rehg and Christian Moore sacrificed. Nichols stole a base.
Washington also beat Post 177 in pool play during the Washington Memorial Day Weekend Tournament May 29, 5-2.
Eureka went on to win that tournament, beating the Midwest Rage in the semifinals and Jefferson City Post 5 in the championship.
Washington returns to action Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against the KC Owls.
Post 218 plays a doubleheader Saturday in Hannibal. The games against Post 55 start at noon at Clemens Field.
Washington hosts Rhineland Post 147 Sunday at 2 p.m. and Elsberry Post 226 Sunday at 4 p.m.
Washington and Elsberry were tied at the top of the Ninth District as of Thursday. Both were 2-0 in league games.
Pacific Post 320 visits Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Tuesday at 8 p.m.