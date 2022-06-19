The margin drew closer in the rematch between the Washington Post 218 and Union Post 297 Seniors.
Playing Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 12 days after the first meeting resulted in a 4-0 Washington win at Union, Post 218 (8-2-1) repeated the victory with a 3-1 win over Post 297 (4-4).
Both teams traded runs in the first inning, but from there starting pitchers Brady Hanneken and Landon Mabe settled into a groove to put up matching zeros through the second, third and fourth frames.
Post 218 finally broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of clutch RBI doubles from Sam Turilli and Gavin Matchell.
“Turilli and Matchell came to play,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “They’re tough competitors every day, and we needed them today. We started out a little flat from our long weekend. We didn’t have as much pop in our bats, but we got what we needed.”
Post 297 had a couple solid scoring chances upended by aggressive baserunning, leading to running into outs.
“It was a close game,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “We thought it would be. Again, it’s one of those things where they had some timely hits and we didn’t. Landon pitched a great game. He was around the zone all night and our defense played well behind him. We had some scoring chances — we just have to find a way to get it done. Some of it is approach, moving the runner over with two strikes and some of it is balls finding holes.”
Morgan Copeland, who fired a complete game shutout against Union in the previous meeting, relieved Hanneken to start the fifth inning with the score still tied.
Copeland fired three shutout innings, striking out three while allowing three hits and one walk to earn the victory.
“Luckily for us, the good and the bad, Morgan only threw 42 pitches (in the Ballwin Tournament) Sunday,” Getsee said. “Everyone was available (to pitch), expect for Turilli. He was a good option because he’s starting Thursday against Danville.”
In the first four innings, Hanneken allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two.
For Post 297, Landon Mabe pitched the entire game. In six innings, he struck out four and allowed three runs on five hits with three walks.
Turilli and Matchell led the Post 218 hitters with two knocks apiece.
Turilli doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Matchell doubled, singled, stole a base and drove in two.
Dane Eckhoff singled and stole a base.
Cody Vondera walked and scored.
Hanon Jarvis and Aden Pecka each drew a walk.
A pair of Post 297’s hits came from Cooper Bailey, who singled twice and drove in a run.
“Cooper hit the ball well,” Sachs said. “He always seems to put together competitive at-bats. Will Mentz made some great plays in the outfield. Hopefully, we can put ourselves in a position to see them again in the postseason.”
Landon Mabe tripled, walked and stole a base.
Mentz singled and scored.
Gavin Mabe singled.
Karson Eads and Conner Borgmann both walked.
Noah Griffin stole a base.
Post 218 followed up with another win over a district opponent Wednesday at Elsberry and is playing out of state at the Best of the Midwest Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana through the weekend.
Post 297 hosted St. Charles Thursday and returns to action Tuesday at home against St. Peters Post 313 at 6 p.m.