Extending their lead by more than double in the final inning, Washington Post 218 AAA sealed their victory Friday night.
Post 218 (5-2) turned a tight 5-3 lead after six innings into a 12-3 final on the road at New Haven (0-1).
“In fairness, this was New Haven’s first game this year and we certainly know how difficult that is with what is going on,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “They played a solid game and it was closer than the final score as we pushed seven runs over in the top of the seventh. They’re going to win some games. They played solid defense and pitched it well. We were certainly glad they fielded a team and we got the chance to play them.”
Washington opened the scoring with one run in the top of the first with New Haven coming back to tie the score in the bottom of the second.
Post 218 rallied for three runs in the top of the fourth inning to go ahead 4-1, but New Haven answered with two runs in the home half to bring it back to a one-run game.
Washington picked up an insurance run in the top of the sixth before finishing out the game with the big seven-run inning in the final frame.
“We played decent ball for six,” New Haven Manager Hansi Bloch said. “We just let it get away with walks and a few mistakes. ... It’s pretty hard to play against one of the best teams in the (league) right off the bat, and they’re a good team — don’t take nothing away from them.”
Washington was paced by a five-RBI night out of shortstop Bryce Mayer.
In addition to a two-RBI triple and an RBI double in his final two at-bats, Mayer also made productive outs. He produced the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly and then put the ball in play on a groundout to score a run from third with one out in the fourth inning.
“Offensively, Bryce Mayer delivered the big blows, picking up five RBIs along with a triple and a stolen base,” Getsee said. “He’s starting to find a groove and that is bad news for our opponents.”
Jack Czeschin and Brandon Stahlman also had standout games at the plate for Washington with three hits apiece.
Cody Tuepker started on the mound for Post 218. In two innings, he allowed one run on two hits and one walk while recording one strikeout.
Calvin Straatmann was the first Post 218 reliever. He lasted four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks.
Louis Paule finished out the game. He recorded the final three outs without allowing a hit and issued just one walk.
“Cody Tuepker got his first start for us and pitched two strong innings,” Getsee said. “ He really did a great job finding the zone quickly and keeping New Haven in check. Calvin Straatmann picked up the win and had another great outing for us. He mixes it up, throws strikes and uses his teammates. He only needed 40 pitches to get through four innings, so that is what we like to see. Louis Paule also came in for the final frame and didn’t allow a run and continued to prove he can throw strikes on command.”
Pitching to start for the home team was St. Clair’s Wes Hinson. Hinson gave New Haven three innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out three.
“He seems pretty decent,” Bloch said. “We’ll get him to throw a little more and get a few more innings. He’s a good ballplayer.”
Trent Kormeier relieved Hinson to start the fourth inning and went 3.1 innings before approaching the pitch limit. He allowed 11 runs, 10 earned, on eight hits and seven walks with two strikeouts.
Joe Perjak recorded the final two outs for New Haven. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two.
Joe Hackmann, Blain Tuepker, Sam Glosemeyer and Levi Weber each picked up one hit for Washington.
Mayer’s triple and Hackmann’s double were the team’s only extra-base hits.
Weber drew three walks. Czeschin and Sam Heggemann both walked twice. Hackmann, Zac Coulter, Jack Lackman and Glosemeyer all reached on a walk.
Heggemann was hit by a pitch.
Czeschin and Mayer each stole a base.
Stahlman scored three runs. Glosemeyer and Weber both scored twice. Mayer, Czeschin, Hackmann, Heggemann and Lackman each crossed the plate once.
Following Mayer’s five RBIs, Blain Tuepker and Weber were both responsible for driving in two runs. Stahlman picked up one RBI.
Jarrett Hamlett picked up two of New Haven’s seven hits, both singles.
Owen Borcherding hammered an RBI triple to deep right and Jared Mistler doubled. Hinson, August Panhorst and Joseph Lause each singled.
Mistler and Lause drew walks.
Kormeier was hit by a pitch.
Kormeier, Hamlett and Borcherding each scored a run. Hamlett, Borcherding and Lause picked up the RBIs.
Kormeier and Borcherding each stole a base.
Post 218 played at Elsberry Saturday before returning home to play Eureka Monday night and Rhineland Tuesday.
New Haven went on to host its second and third games of the season Sunday against Ballwin and next plays Friday, hosting Sullivan at 6 p.m.