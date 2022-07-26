Carrying over momentum from the first championship game, the Washington Post 218 Seniors completed their comeback in the Missouri Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament, defeating Jefferson City Post 5 in the winner-take-all game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Thursday night, 5-3.
“Just a fun way to end a very long day,” Washington Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We preach with the guys that defense wins championships, and the better defense won both of these games.”
Both Washington (31-6-2) and Jefferson City (21-3-1) advance to the Missouri State Tournament, which starts Tuesday afternoon in Sedalia.
After winning, 14-2, in the Thursday opener, Washington scored twice in the bottom of the first in the evening game.
Post 218 added one run in the third and two more in the fourth before Post 5, which beat Washington Wednesday in the winners’ bracket final, rallied for three runs.
That’s how the game ended as neither side could add to their totals.
Post 218 outhit Jefferson City, 6-3. Washington made two errors to one for Post 5.
“Our offense worked hard to plate our five runs and even though we had a slight hiccup in the fifth, we bent a little, but did not break,” Getsee said.
Gavin Matchell started for Washington and went five innings for the win. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits, three walks and a hit batter. Matchell struck out six.
“We figured they had another guy, but what they didn’t expect is we had Gavin Matchell waiting for his turn,” Getsee said. “Gavin came out with a new approach he had worked on in the pen and really pitched lights out when we needed him the most so far this season on the bump. He’s been an anchor in the lineup all year with his bat, but man, did he pitch a great game.”
Dane Eckhoff earned a save, tossing the final two innings. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.
“We stayed out of a big inning and then we unleashed Dane Eckhoff on them,” Getsee said. “Dane is a strike-throwing machine, but he found his offspeed stuff and in his final game at Ronsick just made the Jeff City hitters look foolish. He worked ahead, then threw some nasty curves they couldn’t touch.”
Half of the six Washington hits were doubles by Tanner McPherson, Sam Turilli and Ryan Weidle.
Turilli also singled along with Sam Paule and Aden Pecka.
Matchell drew Washington’s lone walk.
Sam Paule stole two bases.
Eckhoff put down a sacrifice bunt and Matchell had a sacrifice fly.
Turilli crossed the plate twice. Paule, Ryan Weidle and McPherson scored once.
Turilli, Matchell and McPherson each had one RBI.
Nate Roark took the loss for Post 5. Over four innings, he allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Jaden Kolb pitched the final two innings, striking out one.
Luke Cavender doubled while Blake Gentges and Jace Kesel singled.
Roark drew two walks. Calen Kruger walked once.
Max Buscher was hit by a pitch.
Gentges stole a base. He had to come out near the end of the game after suffering a hand injury while diving home in the fifth inning.
Buscher, Trevor Jordan and Cavender scored the Post 5 runs. Gentges and Cavender recorded RBIs.