Carrying over momentum from the first championship game, the Washington Post 218 Seniors completed their comeback in the Missouri Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament, defeating Jefferson City Post 5 in the winner-take-all game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Thursday night, 5-3.

“Just a fun way to end a very long day,” Washington Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We preach with the guys that defense wins championships, and the better defense won both of these games.”