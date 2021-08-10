HASTINGS, Neb. — Trailing Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club of Grand Junction, Colorado, 4-1 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Washington Post 218 needed something big, and fast.
A bases-loaded single by Louis Paule, plus an error, tied the game at 4-4.
Paule then scored to give Post 218 (23-13) the go-ahead run on the way to a 5-4 American Legion Mid South Regional victory over Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club (13-15) at Duncan Field.
“Louis has been clutch all year,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “When you make it this far, you don’t count anybody out. We took the lead, and they immediately went to work. They got a guy to second base and had a couple of batters with the runner there.”
The win allowed Post 218 to advance to Friday’s action in the eight-team tournament.
“We just stay the course, try to do our thing and stay in the moment,” Getsee said. “We hope that things go our way. In this instance, things went our way. Yesterday, they didn’t.”
Back against the wall
Post 218 was not without hope. The bases were loaded with Zac Coulter at third, Sam Paule at second and Blake Whitlock at first.
Enter Louis Paule.
One of Post 218’s longest-serving players, the No. 8 batter connected with a Tyler Wytulka offering and took it into right field. The ball scooted past the shallow-playing fielder and cleared the bases, tying the game, 4-4.
“He threw me a fastball, middle away or up and away, and I just went with it,” Louis Paule said. “The right fielder misplayed it, so we got them all in.”
After advancing to third on a passed ball, Louis Paule finished the comeback, scoring on a single by ninth-place hitter Cody Vondera to center field.
“That was a great piece of hitting by Cody,” Louis Paule said. “It was a team effort. We stayed with it, didn’t give up and grinded.”
Getsee credited the bottom of the lineup.
“We have full confidence in those guys,” Getsee said. “They all work hard. They take their at-bats and wait for their moment. Cody’s moment was today, and that worked out great for us.”
After that, it was up to reliever Calvin Straatmann and the defense.
Straatmann surrendered a single to start the inning, and the Colorado champions bunted Peyton Nessler to second.
However, the next batter flied out to Coulter in left. Straatmann coaxed Jesse Gadd, the next batter, to pop up into foul territory.
Taking charge was Whitlock. Playing third after being relieved in the top of the sixth by Straatmann, Whitlock had started the game with the ball in his glove.
The game ended when he charged forth and closed his mitt around the horsehide to give Post 218 its first Senior Legion regional victory since 2015.
“I felt pretty confident,” Whitlock said. “I knew I could get to it. A play like that for the pitcher and catcher coming in from that angle is pretty hard. I felt I had to do it and take charge.”
Whitlock was a standout for Post 218. Over five innings on the hill, he allowed four runs on three hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
“Pitching with confidence is a key,” Whitlock said. “It took a while to get our bats going, but when we finally did, we pulled through.”
Getsee felt Whitlock gave the team a strong start.
“Blake was very good,” Getsee said. “We had seen Colorado play, and we knew they liked to sit on curveballs until late in the count. We had a plan there, and he started every batter out with a curve the first time though the order. Then he switched it up. He did a great job. It feels like 110 degrees out there, and everyone will get tired. Maybe the difference was that their guy was in there a half-inning too long, and Whitty wasn’t.”
At the plate, Whitlock came up with Washington’s first two hits.
“I had to attack fastball early, as coach said,” Whitlock said. “He had a pretty nice slider. Being a lefty facing a lefty is a pretty hard to make contact. It was jump on the fastballs early and find what I like and do my best.”
Straatmann pitched the final two innings to earn the win. He allowed one hit and walked one.
Three of Washington’s hits, Whitlock, Louis Paule and Vondera, came in the bottom of the sixth.
Coulter walked twice, and Sam Turilli, Dane Eckhoff, Gavin Matchell and Jarrett Hamlett walked once.
Coulter scored two runs. Sam Paule, Whitlock and Louis Paule scored once.
Louis Paule was credited with one RBI. Vondera also had an RBI.
Wytulka went 5.2 innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits and six walks. He struck out five.
Luke Weaver got the final out.
Wytulka had two hits, including a double.
Kade Bessert and Nessler had the other Colorado hits.
Kaden Manchester drew a pair of walks. Gadd and Landon Scarbrough each walked once.
Kory Christensen was hit by a pitch.
Gadd scored two runs. Manchester and Wytulka each scored once.
Wytulka and Bessert drove in two runs apiece.
Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club led for much of the way. The Colorado squad scored in the top of the first. Washington came back to tie it in the bottom of the second, and that’s how it stood until the sixth.
The Taylor bunch added two runs in the top of the sixth, getting a two-run single by Bessert following a walk by Gadd and a double by Wytulka.
As both starting pitchers had breezed through the order, that rally seemed to be the deciding moment.
However, for the second day in a row, Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club couldn’t hold a three-run lead. Playing Wednesday, it was Dubuque County, Iowa, scoring five times in the sixth. This time, Washington broke the hearts of the lads from Colorado.
“We will take a win, no matter what it is,” Getsee said.
With the win, Post 218 survived to play Friday’s 1 p.m. game against Oak Grove Post 379, a rematch of two Missouri State Tournament games, including the championship.