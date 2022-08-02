SEDALIA — All good things must come to an end.
For the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team, that came in the Missouri State Tournament losers’ bracket final Wednesday evening in a 1-0 loss to Jefferson City Post 5.
“That (the cold bats from the St. Joseph game) carried over when we got into the Jefferson City game,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “It’s just the nature of the game. Hitting is confidence. We lost a little confidence in the first game, and we really couldn’t find it against Jefferson City.”
Post 218 ended its season at 32-8-2. Jefferson City Post 5 (23-4-1) advanced to the state championship series Thursday against St. Joseph Post 11 (21-6).
“When the smoke clears, it’s a great season,” Getsee said. “Most teams in the state of Missouri would love to have a season like we had, but when you come that close to carrying the season on, it stings a little. It is what it is.”
Jaden Kolb went the distance for Post 5, shutting out Post 218 on three hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out five.
On the other side, Gavin Matchell held down Jefferson City, limiting Post 5 to a single tally in the top of the fourth inning. He allowed six hits and one hit batter while fanning three. Kolb finished seven innings on 82 pitches. That included a three-pitch frame in the bottom of the third.
“We played a great baseball game,” Getsee said. “Gavin Matchell pitched out of his mind. It was one of the best games he’s ever pitched. We just couldn’t get behind him.”
Dane Eckhoff got the final two outs for Washington.
The lone run came in after Calin Kruger tripled and Nicholas Jefferies singled.
Kolb, Jake Schulte, Jace Kesel and Luke Cavender singled.
Kesel was hit by a pitch. Cavender stole a base.
For Post 218, Matchell, Ryan Weidle and Reagan Kandlbinder singled.
Aden Pecka drew the game’s lone walk.
Sam Paule and Pecka were hit by pitches.
Paule, Cody Vondera and Weidle stole bases.
“Reagan Kandlbinder got a hit down the left field line (in the seventh),” Getsee said. “We couldn’t convert. We finally got the batter over to second. Dane Eckhoff barreled the ball up and the second baseman made an unbelievable play and ended the season.”
Post 218 had chances. Washington stranded eight runners, including leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the first.
“Our rallies either came with two outs, or they made great plays,” Getsee said.
