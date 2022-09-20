Washington Post 218 will hold its fall tryouts Sunday, Sept. 25, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
All three of the Post 218 programs qualified for state tournaments in 2022. The Juniors won while the Seniors placed third and the Freshmen were seventh.
Tryouts will be held regardless of the weather, starting with the Freshman (A) team. Registration is 11 a.m. with the field work at 11:30 a.m. Players born on or after, Jan. 1, 2008, are eligible to play in 2023.
The Junior (AA) tryouts have a 1 p.m. registration with field work at 1:30 p.m. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006, are eligible to play.
The Senior (AAA) team has check-in at 3 p.m. with field work at 3:30 p.m. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2004, are eligible for this team.
Registration forms can be found at www.post218baseball.com. Players are asked to fill out the form online, print it out, and bring it to the tryout.
A second tryout will be held in April at a to-be-determined date.