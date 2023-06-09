All four Washington Post 218 baseball teams will be in tournament action this weekend.
The Post 218 Seniors are playing in the10th Annual Ballwin BATtles Cancer Tournament at Ballwin Athletic Association.
Washington opened Pool C play Wednesday, beating Maryland Heights Post 213, 6-2.
Post 218 Ballwin Thursday.
Pool play continues through Friday, and all but the top seed will play again for seeds in the four-team Sunday bracket.
The top seed will play the top team which didn’t win a pool at 10 a.m. The other two pool winners play at noon with the title contest at 3 p.m.
The Post 218 Juniors will be in a Gametime Tournament this weekend playing in an 18U Division at Woodlands Sports Park in St. Peters.
Post 218 will play its two pool games Saturday morning. The whole tournament will be at Field 24. Post 218 plays the Midwest Titans at 9 a.m. and the Southwest Stars at 10:45 a.m.
Other teams in the tournament are Owensville and the St. Louis Bears (Floyd).
Playoffs are Sunday starting with the fourth seed against the fifth seed at 9 a.m.
The second seed plays the third seed at 11 a.m. with the 9 a.m. winner facing the top seed at 1 p.m.
The title game is set for 3 p.m.
Both Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion teams will be in a four-team tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The Game7 and Washington Post 218 High School Series also features 15U Tribe - Thomas and the Edwardsville (Illinois) Spikes.
Action at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field begins Saturday at 10 a.m. with Post 218 Freshman Red playing the Edwardsville Spikes.
The noon game is Post 218 Red against 15U Tribe - Thomas.
Post 218 Freshman Navy plays the next two games, taking on the Edwardsville Spikes at 2 p.m. and 15U Tribe - Thomas at 4 p.m.
The pool play portion concludes Sunday. The two Post 218 teams play each other at 10 a.m. and 15U Tribe - Thomas plays the Edwardsville Spikes at noon.
The two top teams after bracket play will play for the event title at 2 p.m.
The Post 218 Seniors head to Terre Haute, Indiana, next week for the Seventh Annual John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational. Post 218 is in a pool with Crawfordsville (Indiana) Post 72, Danville (Illinois) Post 210 and Lancaster (Ohio) Post 11.
That tournament runs June 15-19.
The Post 218 Juniors will be playing in the Sullivan Tournament next Friday and Saturday.
The Post 218 Freshman teams will be playing regular games next weekend.
