Staying undefeated in Ninth District games, the Washington Post 218 Seniors knocked off St. Peters Post 313 Friday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 12-5.
“A win is always great against a Ninth District opponent, and St. Peters is a solid team this year,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said.
Washington improved to 5-1 overall, 3-0 in Ninth District games, with the win. St. Peters dropped to 1-3 in the league.
Post 218 jumped on top by scoring the first 10 runs. Washington scored five in the first, three in the second and two in the third.
St. Peters responded with five runs in the top of the fourth.
Washington scored once in the bottom of the fourth and added a final run in the bottom of the sixth.
Calvin Straatmann went the distance on the hill. Over seven innings, he allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out three.
“Calvin Straatmann gave us the lift we needed to get us into our weekend in Sedalia,” Getsee said. “He threw a complete game, and we couldn’t have asked for more from him. He battled for us, worked through some command issues and made the pitches when he needed to.”
By going the distance, Straatmann helped Washington to save pitching for the four games at the Sedalia Tournament over the weekend.
Washington batters rapped out 12 hits. Sam Turilli, Zac Coulter, Cody Vondera and Jacob Baldwin each had two hits. Vondera tripled.
Dane Eckhoff and Sam Paule both doubled.
Gavin Matchell and Ethan Mort singled.
Turilli, Matchell and Blake Whitlock walked.
Turilli and Vondera both stole bases.
Eckhoff crossed the plate three times. Turilli, Matchell, Coulter and Vondera each scored twice. Sam Paule scored once.
Sam Paule and Baldwin both had three RBIs. Coulter drove in a pair. Matchell and Louis Paule each had one RBI.
“Offensively we came to play right from the start,” Getsee said. “Sam Turilli, Zac Coulter, Cody Vondera and Jacob Baldwin collected two hits each and really put it on the starting pitcher for St. Peters. Sam Paule and Jacob Baldwin collected three RBIs each, but they really took great at-bats during the game, and it was great to start to see things coming together across our entire lineup.”
Getsee said it was a solid outing.
“We did a lot of things right against St. Peters, and when you do, things go your way,” Getsee said. “All said, our lineup is seeing the ball deep, taking it to all fields, and when we do that, we can be very productive.”