For only the third time this summer, the Washington Post 218 AAA team left the friendly confines of Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Playing Thursday at City Centre Park, Washington improved to 24-5 with a 6-2 victory over host St. Peters.
“St. Peters played a very good game, which we expected after seeing their season results,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “They made some great plays on the infield to rob our guys of hits, so it was a uphill climb all the way. Playing our third game in 24 hours didn’t help much, but once the guys got going we were off to the races.”
Washington is scheduled to complete its season this weekend at home. Post 218 plays Ballwin Saturday at 5 p.m. and Alton, Ill., Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
In Thursday’s contest, Washington took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and never looked back. Post 218 added a fourth run in the third. St. Peters scored its runs in the bottom of the fourth. Washington added single tallies in the sixth and seventh innings.
Washington outhit St. Peters, 11-6. Post 218 made two of the game’s three errors.
Calvin Straatmann was the winning pitcher, going four innings while allowing two runs on three hits, five walks and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Cody Tuepker picked up a save, going three scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out two.
“Calvin Straatmann did a great job on the bump,” Getsee said. “St. Peters has a unique mound and it can take a minute to figure it out. Calvin has great command and for him to walk five guys is a bit of sign that something is off. Cody Tuepker got the save pitching the final three frames and kept them in check.”
Offensively, Bryce Mayer led the way with three hits, including two doubles.
Joe Hackmann and Blain Tuepker each had two hits. Blain Tuepker doubled.
Jack Czeschin also doubled. Brandon Stahlman, Levi Weber and Louis Paule singled.
Paule drew two walks. Blain Tuepker and Sam Glosemeyer also walked.
Cody Tuepker stole a base.
Czeschin and Mayer scored two runs apiece. Hackmann and Zac Coulter each scored once.
Blain Tuepker drove in two. Hackmann, Mayer and Paule each had one RBI.
“Offensively, Bryce Mayer and Blain Tuepker had great days picking up a couple of hits each,” Getsee said. “I think if you look at the box you’d see just about everyone did something to contribute, which means we were taking good approaches all up and down the lineup. We just kept plugging away inning by inning putting one up here and there and it was enough against a very good St. Peters team.”
St. Peters had six hits with Colton Green and Peyton Weiner each getting two. Green doubled twice and Weiner had one double.
Justin Burski and Connor Harlow had one hit apiece.
Jonathon Schlueter, Peyton Hesskamp and Robert Cameron each walked twice.
Derek White and Weiner were hit by pitches.
Hesskamp and John Hiner scored the runs. White and Cameron posted the RBIs.
Carson Schultz started for St. Peters and took the loss. He pitched seven innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on nine hits and four walks. He struck out seven.
Michael Stupakewicz threw the final inning, allowing one run on two hits. He struck out one.
“We haven’t had many road games, so it was a different experience for everyone last night, but in the end we came out on top,” Getsee said.