Opening the final weekend of play, the Washington Post 218 AAA team raced to a 16-3 win over Ballwin Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington improved to 25-5 on the season with the five-inning win.
“Offensively we lit it up pretty good from the start, plating six runs in the first and never looking back from there,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
After scoring those six runs, Washington added two runs in the second.
Ballwin scored its three runs in the top of the fourth, but Washington capped the game with eight runs in the bottom of the inning and held on in the top of the fifth.
Post 218 outhit Ballwin, 10-5. Ballwin made two errors in the game.
Tristan Molitor was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on five hits and one hit batter. The three earned runs were the only ones Molitor allowed all season. He also struck out one.
“Once again, Tristan Molitor needed less than 50 pitches to get through the game,” Getsee said. “He leaned on the defense that was stellar behind him and pitched with the lead for the whole afternoon. He worked ahead on 19 of the 21 batters he faced, which makes hitting pretty difficult on the other team.”
Brandon Stahlman led the offense with three hits, including a double and a triple.
Jack Czeschin and Blain Tuepker each had two hits. Czeschin doubled.
Bryce Mayer doubled.
Jack Lackman and Calvin Straatmann both singled.
Tuepker walked twice. Louis Paule, Mayer, Lackman and Straatmann walked once.
Sam Glosemeyer and Straatmann were hit by two pitches. Hackmann, Mayer and Stahlman were hit once.
Cody Tuepker stole a base.
Mayer scored three runs. Stahlman, Czeschin, Hackmann, Straatmann and Cody Tuepker scored twice.
Paule, Lackman and Glosemeyer scored once.
Stahlman and Czeschin each drove in three runs. Mayer and Straatmann each had two RBIs. Weber, Blain Tuepker, Lackman and Glosemeyer each had one RBI.
“Brandon Stahlman and Jack Czeschin picked up three RBIs each and lots of guys did some sort of damage at the plate,” Getsee said. “We hit some balls hard all over the park against Ballwin with Brandon Stahlman having a single, double and triple on the day. Bryce Mayer and Jack Czeschin had some big doubles as well. Those extra base hits usually lead to a lot of runs and this game was no exception.”
Aiden Tow, Jake Mangan and Adam Hellmann pitched for Ballwin.
Chance Woley, Chris Miller, Connor Hall, Mitchel Hoffman and Jackson Edwards each had one hit for Ballwin.