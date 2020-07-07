It was worth the effort.
Thanks to hard work before Wednesday’s game, the Washington Post 218 AAA baseball team was able to play its game against Warrenton at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, winning 12-1.
With the win, Post 218 improved to 19-4. Warrenton fell to 2-5.
Washington Manager Kent Getsee worked on the field following rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s game against St. Peters was washed out.
Getsee’s crew was assisted by the weather, as the rain stopped late Thursday morning.
“As far as the field goes, we had really dragged it well on Monday night and we put the tarps on the plate and the mound,” Getsee said. “With the rains on Tuesday and Wednesday, the field we set up to shed whatever water we would have.”
Getsee said it was a group effort.
“Luckily for us, we had time on our side,” Getsee said. “Rick Aholt, Martin Eckhoff and I were there as soon as the rains stopped to take care of the rest. The parks department is great about letting us work the field, and providing the field dry, of which we needed very little due to the sun and wind we had yesterday. The fact that it gets dragged daily, and is about as level as possible, leads to our success of winning over the weather.”
Warrenton scored first, but Washington scored the most.
After the visitors pushed a run across the plate in the top of the first, Washington countered with 10 in the bottom of the opening inning.
Post 218 added another run in the second and a final run in the bottom of the fourth. The game ended after the top of the fifth.
Calvin Straatmann pitched the complete game, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one hit batter. He struck out six batters.
“Calvin Straatmann did the heavy lifting against Warrenton throwing five strong innings with over 70 percent strikes,” Getsee said. “He used his defense to perfection and we made the plays behind him. He didn’t walk anyone, which is a coach’s dream.”
After jumping on top so early, Getsee was able to utilize his roster. A total of 15 different players either played the field, batted, ran or pitched in the game.
Washington batters had seven hits, seven walks and two batters were hit by pitches.
Joe Hackmann had the biggest hit, a triple.
Jack Lackman and Brandon Stahlman both doubled.
Levi Weber, Josh Garbs, Brayden Mayer and Zac Coulter singled.
Drawing walks were Stahlman, Tristan Molitor, Weber, Bryce Mayer, Cody Tuepker, Coulter and Sam Glosemeyer.
Hackmann and Louis Paule were hit by pitches.
Brayden Mayer and Stahlman stole bases.
Stahlman, Weber and Coulter each scored twice.
Jack Czeschin, Garbs, Hackmann, Bryce Mayer, Brayden Mayer and Glosemeyer scored one run apiece.
Stahlman, Weber and Hackmann each drove in two runs. Lackman, Coulter and Adam Molitor had one RBI apiece.
“Offensively, we sent 14 different guys to the plate and the biggest damage came in the first inning when we plated 10 runs,” Getsee said. “Warrenton is a young team, but we took some good at-bats and just kept working hard. At this AAA level, every team has guys who can pitch to some degree and we just had a great night at the plate. It was great to get that many guys into the game and have some relaxed fun.”
For Warrenton, Dylan Beck had the hit. Colin Kane was hit by a pitch. Will Nordstrom scored the run.
Kane pitched the first three innings, allowing 11 runs (two earned) on five hits, six walks and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Tyler Conoyer pitched the final inning, allowing a run on two hits and one walk.
Washington hosted the St. Louis Pirates Thursday night, after the deadline for this paper. Post 218 hosts Troy, Ill., one of the teams it lost to earlier in the season, Friday at 6 p.m.
Kirkwood visits Sunday for a 5 p.m. game and Washington will host Festus Tuesday in a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
Festus has many of the players from last year’s Post 253 team which advanced to the American Legion World Series.
Notes — Jack Kleekamp, celebrating his sixth birthday, exchanged the lineup card and attended the pregame meeting with the umpires. He also served as batboy.
Jack is the son of Phillip and Mary Kleekamp. Phillip Kleekamp is a coach.