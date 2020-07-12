For the seventh time this season, Washington Post 218 shut out an opponent.
Hosting Kirkwood Tuesday, Washington completed a season sweep, winning, 10-0.
Washington also beat Kirkwood June 28, 8-2.
Setting the tone Tuesday was pitcher Tristan Molitor, who went the distance while allowing four hits and one walk. He struck out two.
“Tristan Molitor never gave them a chance by throwing a complete mercy-ruled game and needing just 42 pitches, which included a three-pitch inning,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “Tristan can throw strikes in bunches and just leans on the defense.”
And Getsee said the defense was there for him Tuesday.
“We played a solid defensive game behind him and that is the reason his ERA is zero,” Getsee said. “The biggest improvement for him this year is working ahead of hitters. He was behind on only one hitter all night. It was just a solid outing.”
Offensively, Washington broke through for three runs in the bottom of the third and added seven more in the fourth. The game ended after the top of the fifth.
Washington outhit Kirkwood, 10-4, and Kirkwood made two of the game’s three errors.
Brandon Stahlman, Bryce Mayer and Jack Lackman each had two hits. Stahlman and Blain Tuepker both doubled.
Jack Czeschin, Louis Paule and Josh Garbs singled.
Czeschin and Joe Hackmann drew walks. Paule was hit by a pitch.
Levi Weber put down a sacrifice bunt. Hackman and Weber had sacrifice flies.
Czeschin stole a base.
“Offensively, we took care of business early on using all the tools, including some small ball with a great bunt by Josh Garbs and one by Levi Weber,” Getsee said. “We settled in and took care of business as the night went on with Brandon Stahlman, Bryce Mayer and Jack Lackman leading the way with a couple of hits each. Jack had two of his hits in the same inning, so he was locked in.”
Getsee said it was a team effort.
“Everyone who was called on did something positive and it was another team win in the books for us,” he said.
Sam Crosier and Luke Redick pitched for Kirkwood. Crosier went 3.2 innings and Redick got the final out on two pitches.
Dan Murphy, Charlie Calver, Brock Meibors and Austin Hildebrand each singled for Kirkwood. Luke Bersen walked.
Washington returned to action Wednesday, hosting Festus in a doubleheader.
After visiting St. Peters Thursday, Washington plays its final two games at home this weekend. Washington faces Ballwin Saturday at 5 p.m. and Alton, Ill., Sunday at 1:30 p.m.