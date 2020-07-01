For the first time this season, the Washington Post 218 AAA team got to see longtime rival St. Charles.
Playing Monday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, Washington (18-4) rolled to a 15-0 victory over St. Charles.
Annually, the teams are near the top of the Ninth District standings. However, in the year of COVID-19 and no American Legion baseball sanction, this turned out to be the first meeting of the season.
And Washington was ready.
Post 218 struck for two runs in the bottom of the first and added 10 more in the second. Washington pasted two runs to the total in the third and scored a final run in the fourth to end it on the run rule.
Washington had many standouts.
Tristan Molitor threw the complete game, allowing one hit, two walks and one hit batter. He struck out six.
“Tristan Molitor came out throwing strikes and did a great job on the hill for us in the mercy-ruled game,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “He only allowed a single hit in four innings of work and he leaned on the defense to make the plays for him. Once again, he worked ahead of the hitters and that coupled with great defensive plays makes the difference.”
Brandon Stahlman, Joe Hackmann, Bryce Mayer and Josh Garbs each had two hits.
Mayer had the biggest hit, a home run.
“Offensively, Bryce Mayer delivered his first circuit clout as part of our 10-run second inning barrage,” Getsee said. “He hammered a no-doubter to left field, which was fun to watch. He has thunder in his bat, and just been working on putting it all together. His four RBIs and Joe Hackmann’s three RBIs were plenty on the night.”
Hackmann doubled twice. Levi Weber also hit a double.
Sam Glosemeyer, Jack Lackman, Louis Paule and Adam Molitor each singled.
Washington added three walks. Stahlman, Calvin Straatmann and Adam Molitor earned those.
Jack Czeschin, Lackman and Weber were hit by pitches.
Weber stole a base.
Glosemeyer scored three runs. Stahlman and Weber each scored twice. Czeschin, Straatmann, Hackmann, Mayer, Lackman, Paule, Garbs and Cody Tuepker scored once.
Mayer had four RBIs while Hackmann was next with three. Stahlman and Weber drove in two runs apiece. Adam Molitor recorded one RBI.
“Quite honestly, all of our guys who went to the plate did something to help the cause, and that is showing how hard our guys have been working, even when they haven’t seen the field as much,” Getsee said.
Andrew Roster had the St. Charles hit, a double.
Joe Kohrs and Caleb McCoy both walked. Johnny Alsup was hit by a pitch.
Noah Meyer and Hunter Moore pitched for St. Charles.
Washington is back in action Tuesday, hosting St. Peters at 6 p.m.
Washington hosts Warrenton Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Kirkwood visits Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Sunday at 11 a.m.