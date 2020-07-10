Rallying for four runs in the bottom of the sixth, the Washington AAA baseball team reached the 20-win mark Thursday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington topped the St. Louis Pirates club team to become the second Post 218 team to reach 20 wins. The AA team also hit the 20-win plateau earlier Thursday.
Washington Manager Kent Getsee said it was a big win for his team. The Pirates are one of the top club teams in the St. Louis area. Normally, Washington wouldn’t have played the Pirates, but with the changes this summer due to COVID-19, the game was possible.
“That is a tough team we played in the Pirates, with players from all over the state, and anyone who was there would see why Post 218 baseball is as good as anywhere,” Getsee said. “Our guys were playing a little extra for the community pride and it was a very bright spot on this season. It was a ton of fun with both teams making spectacular plays in the field.”
Getsee said one of the best plays came against his team.
“Adam Molitor hit a shot to the gap that would have been a triple anyplace else, but their guy, Hayden Moore, made one of the best plays of the year on it for the out,” Getsee said. “It was like a prize fight and we were happy to be on the winning end.”
Washington took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Each side scored once in the third.
The Pirates tied it, 3-3, in the top of the fifth. That’s how it stood until Washington’s winning rally in the bottom of the sixth.
“Offensively, it was Brandon Stahlman who plated the go-ahead runs in the sixth as part of his 3-4 night with two RBIs,” Getsee said. “He pieced together an at-bat in the sixth that was epic. He fought off multiple tough pitches before roping one down the right field line for two RBIs.
“Truth be told, we pieced together great at-bats all night against some very tough pitching, but in the sixth, with two outs, the entire team showed their resolve,” Getsee said. “Jack Czeschin, Jack Lackman, Joe Hackmann, Bryce Mayer all stayed strong in the rally that would eventually lead to the victory.”
Washington outhit the Pirates, 9-6. The Pirates made two errors to Washington’s one.
Stahlman went the distance for Washington and Getsee said he threw a strong game.
“Brandon Stahlman took it to the Pirates,” Getsee said. “He wanted this game for over a week now and he was at his best. Throwing over 75 percent strikes in the complete game, he just attacked the Pirates and showed once again what a tough competitor he is.” Stahlman allowed three runs on six hits while striking out 10 batters.
“Brandon is one of the nicest guys off the field, but I wouldn’t want to square off against him between the lines,” Getsee said. “He did it with his glove and with his bat all night and came away with a savory victory. His numbers were eye-popping on the hill, facing 28 batters he was ahead of 23 of them. That’s just a crazy good stat you ask for, but rarely comes to fruition.”
Stahlman also was a catalyst offensively with three hits, including a double.
Hackmann and Lackman each had two hits. Hackmann doubled.
Czeschin also doubled.
Bryce Mayer added a single.
Adam Molitor walked twice. Zac Coulter and Brayden Mayer each walked once.
Cody Tuepker was hit by a pitch and sacrificed.
Stahlman scored two runs. Czeschin, Lackman, Tuepker and Josh Garbs each scored once.
Stahlman and Hackmann had two RBIs apiece. Czeschin and Lackman both drove in one run.
Eli Brown, Drew Staub and Logan Hopfinger pitched for the Pirates. Combined, they allowed seven runs (five earned) on nine hits, four walks and one hit batter. They struck out six.
Hayden Moore, Logan Reidelberger, Elliot Krewson, Kaden Byrne, Jake Steele and Carson Subbert each had one hit. Moore tripled and Steele doubled.