Annually, Washington and Elsberry are among the top teams in the Ninth District.
In 2019, Washington topped Elsberry for the district title.
While things have changed with no American Legion baseball this summer, the rivalry remains in place.
In the first meeting of the 2020 season, Washington (6-2) extended its winning streak to three games with a 7-1 victory Saturday in Lincoln County.
“Elsberry is a great squad and well coached and we were fortunate to get a victory on their field,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said.
The game capped a two-game road trip. Post 218 hosted Eureka Monday.
Washington opened scoring with a run in the top of the fourth inning and added two more runs in the fifth. Elsberry scored its run in the bottom of the fifth.
Post 218 added a run in the sixth and three runs in the top of the seventh to cement the win.
“Elsberry had some quality pitching and it took us until the fourth to get things going, but we plated at least a run in all of the final frames and came out on top,” Getsee said.
Caleb Kleekamp started for Washington and the southpaw went 4.1 innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits and three walks. He struck out eight.
“Caleb Kleekamp must have had his Wheaties Saturday morning because he was fantastic,” Getsee said. “He threw almost 70 percent strikes, worked ahead in just about every count and really pitched great. His ball to strike ratio was crazy until the fourth inning when he lost the zone for a couple of hitters, but what a day for him.”
Ethan Mort finished out the game, throwing 2.2 innings. He allowed a walk and hit a batter while fanning two.
“Ethan Mort came in to put out a fire and finish the game and he also did another fantastic job,” Getsee said. “The defense was solid again, we did commit a couple of errors, but nothing major and our pitchers worked around it.”
It took a while for Washington to get to Elsberry starter Brian Henke, who went five innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, two walks and two hit batters. He whiffed five batters.
Jacob Bruns pitched the final two innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out three.
Sam Heggemann paced the offense with three hits, including a double.
Blain Tuepker posted two singles.
Brayden Mayer doubled. Brandon Stahlman, Bryce Mayer, Joe Hackmann and Cody Tuepker all singled.
Jack Czeschin and Hackmann walked. Heggemann and Stahlman were hit by pitches.
Hackmann and Heggemann each scored twice. Czeschin, Cody Tuepker and Zac Coulter scored once.
Brayden Mayer drove in three runs. Blain Tuepker had two RBIs. Stahlman and Josh Garbs each drove in one run.
“Sam Heggemann had a great day, going 3-3,” Getsee said. “Blain Tuepker picked up a couple of RBIs and the final blow came from Brayden Mayer, who pinch hit with the bases loaded and cleared the bases with a double to the gap. He took a great at-bat and used the situation to perfection. It was good to see the offense spread out with lots of guys getting hits. I think when we put them all together great things are going to happen.”
Brady McLeoud, Corey Juergensmeyer, Nico Griesbauer and Tommy Grote singled for Elsberry.
Eric Creech walked three times. Ethan Bright and Grote walked once.
Griesbauer scoed the run. Creech had the RBI.