It took a few innings to get going, but the Washington Post 218 AAA baseball team advanced to the semifinals of its own tournament, winning 8-0 over the SLABA SW Stars Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“The SLABA Stars game was one we were looking forward to,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “There is always a lot of chatter if select baseball or travel baseball is better than American Legion Baseball and if anyone took a look at this tournament they would see that the final four of our tournament is American Legion teams. We wanted to test our mettle against a non-American Legion team.”
The Stars advanced as the runner-up in Pool B of the Washington portion of the tournament. The Prospects won that pool.
Washington got a one-hit shutout from Caleb Kleekamp. Besides the hit, he walked two and hit one batter. He struck out three.
“Caleb Kleekamp took the bump for us and attacked them with everything he had,” Getsee said. “He threw a complete game, mercy ruled in the fifth using just 54 pitches. He was efficient, accurate and mixed his off speed in to perfection. Caleb has had two great outings in a row and that is a great sign that he is returning to form with such a long offseason.”
Offensively, Joe Hackmann gave Washington a home run, marking the second time in a row Post 218 hit one over the fence.
Bryce Mayer tripled. Mayer and Blain Tuepker each doubled.
Jack Czeschin ended with three hits. Mayer and Hackmann ended with two hits apiece. Blain Tuepker had one hit.
Brandon Stahlman, Blain Tuepker and Jack Lackman drew walks.
Mayer and Stahlman were hit by pitches.
Czeschin stole two bases. Josh Garbs and Stahlman each had one steal.
Cody Tuepker sacrificed twice.
“Offensively, Jack Czeschin continues to just stay red hot going 3-3 with three RBIs,” Getsee said. “Bryce Mayer stayed hot as well, with a double and a triple, but Joe Hackmann delivered the big fly homer to left center that brought the fans to their feet. It was a no-doubter when it left his bat and fun to watch.
“It was a fun game for us having something extra to play for and the guys were all in from the start,” Getsee said. “All of the offense did a little something from bunting to moving guys over to stealing bases. It was an all-around solid day for Post 218 Baseball.”
The SLABA SW Stars team included St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate Vinny Fortner, who was the designated hitter. He was hit by a pitch.
Nic Matteoni had the lone hit for the Stars. Matt Gilbers walked twice.
The Stars used a trio of pitchers in the game.
Luke Gantner took the loss, going three innings while allowing three runs on five hits and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Jason Reilly pitched an inning, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk.
Andrew Lurking closed the game, allowing three runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning.