Baseball was back in business Tuesday.
Washington Post 218 AAA (1-0) began the summer season with a 1-0 home shutout of the Gamers (0-1), based out of Wentzville, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Despite the cloudy weather and a mild chill, many fans turned out to see the first organized sporting event in the county in more than two months. MSHSAA events were halted in mid-March due to COVID-19.
After Missouri similarly called off its official American Legion summer baseball season, teams like Post 218 and the Gamers are playing in a league of their own making.
“That certainly was a real baseball game, finally,” Post 218 AAA Manager Kent Getsee said. “It was great to get out there and start to leave some of our troubles behind us.”
Post 218 pitchers Brandon Stahlman, Caleb Kleekamp and Ethan Mort hurled a combined shutout, scattering the Gamers’ six hits over seven innings.
The Gamers outhit Post 218, 6-5, in the contest, but were unable to plate a run. The Gamers also committed one error in the field to Washington’s none.
“We played a solid game defensively,” Getsee said. “We made all the routine plays and did the little things to keep runners at bay.”
First baseman Joe Hackmann’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning gave Washington the only run of the night, driving in Stahlman.
“Offensively, it was pretty much what we expected,” Getsee said. “The fact that guys have not had game at bats led to a low scoring game. That holds true for both sides. We stranded eight guys, so with one timely hit things could have been a little easier, but we’re happy to have the win and look to improve going forward. Joe Hackmann delivered the sole RBI. Joe knew his job was to score Brandon from third and did the job with a long fly ball.”
In addition to scoring the game’s only run, Stahlman was the winning pitcher. In the first three innings, he allowed three hits and one walk while recording two strikeouts.
Kleekamp tossed two innings of one-hit ball with no walks and four strikeouts.
Mort notched the save. In two innings, he surrendered two hits and no walks.
“We kept a very good hitting team scoreless,” Getsee said. “I’m sure being a pitcher on our team is a little easier knowing you have that kind of defense behind you and the guys got on the bump and put the burden on the hitters. The goal was to get about 40 pitches in for each guy and that worked out pretty good in Game One.”
Stahlman and Cody Tuepker each recorded two singles at the plate for Post 218.
“Brandon Stahlman and Cody Tuepker had great days picking up two hits each,” Getsee said. “We saw some very good pitching and took some good at bats, so we went from zero to sixty pretty quick.”
Jack Czeschin had Washington’s only other hit, picking up two bases.
The third inning came together after Stahlman led off with a single up the middle. Czeschin followed that with a one-out double down the left-field line. That set up for Hackmann’s RBI on a fly ball to left.
Blain Tuepker and Sam Heggemann each reached on walks.
Bryce Mayer was hit by a pitch.
Cody Tuepker stole a base.
The Gamers utilized seven different pitchers, holding each hurler to a one-inning max.
Washington’s run came at the expense of John Loretta, who needed just nine pitches to record his three outs in third.
All six of the Gamers’ base hits in the game were limited to singles. Apart from loading the bases in the top of the first inning, the Gamers only got one baserunner into scoring position the rest of the way.
“Our outfielders were quick to get would be doubles into the infield and keep them out of scoring positions, especially late in the game,” Getsee said. “Cody Tuepker took a shot down the line that would have been a double and threw a dart to second base to hold the runner to a single. Levi Weber tracked down a hard hit long ball to end an inning and (catcher) Blain Tuepker threw a guy out at second by four feet. Just some great defensive highlights this early on, which we had hoped for, but did not expect.”
Carter Abrams had two of the visiting team’s hits. Cameron Haag, Braden Watts, Carson Dubach and Mike Koncki each accounted for one single.
Koncki stole a base.