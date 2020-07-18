When Levi Weber’s hard hit to center field bounced over the fence, the 2020 baseball season reached its conclusion for the Washington Post 218 AAA team.
Washington (26-5) shut out Alton, Ill., in six innings, 10-0, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Sunday to conclude the season.
“I guess it only seems fitting that we ended the season with a walkoff,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “So many of our guys graduated and cannot play American Legion Baseball anymore so it just seems like the way it should have been given this wild year.”
Getsee said it was the last game for six players. Four others who graduated this year would be eligible to return under American Legion rules next year.
“Brandon Stahlman, Jack Czeschin, Josh Garbs, Adam Molitor, Levi Weber and Cody Tuepker are all appreciated for their time they’ve given Post 218 Baseball,” Getsee said. “Our other graduating seniors, Joe Hackmann, Bryce Mayer and Blain Tuepker are equally appreciated; however, they do have the possibility of coming back to play for us next year if they choose to do so and their colleges are on board.”
Washington opened with a run in the bottom of the first and never looked back. It was 5-0 after two innings and 6-0 after three.
Washington added its final four runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game on the run rule.
Post 218 outhit Alton, 9-5. Alton made four errors to Washington’s two.
Brayden Mayer went the distance for the shutout. He allowed five hits, one walk and two hit batters while striking out three.
“Brayden Mayer was fantastic on the mound again for us,” Getsee said. “He has been a steady force of us all season and one of the lynchpins to our success. Without quality starting pitching it is hard to be successful and Brayden was part of that. His defense stayed strong behind him and kept the opponents in check by making the routine plays and that puts a lot of pressure on teams to do something with their bats rather than us giving them anything.”
Offensively, Weber was the top batter with three hits, including a triple and the ground-rule double to end it.
Brandon Stahlman, Joe Hackmann and Adam Molitor each had two this. Stahlman tripled and Molitor doubled.
Washington batters drew five walks. Stahlman, Hackmann, Bryce Mayer, Blain Tuepker and Molitor walked.
Zac Coulter, Bryce Mayer and Cody Tuepker were hit by pitches.
Stahlman, Jack Czeschin and Coulter each scored twice. Weber, Hackmann, Molitor and Cody Tuepker scored once.
Weber drove in four runs. Stahlman, Czeschin and Molitor each had one RBI.
“On this day against Alton, it was Brandon Stahlman, Joe Hackman and Levi Weber who brought the big sticks and were backed up by veteran Adam Molitor,” Getsee said. “They all did some sort of damage and showed their veteran leadership.”
Bryce Higginbotham, Tank Hanslow and Ted Webb pitched for Alton. Higginbotham took the decision.
Cullen McBride had two of the Alton hits. Adam Stilts, Preston Schepers and Gage Booten all singled.