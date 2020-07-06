Following the lead of the AAA team, the Washington Post 218 AA squad also defeated Warrenton Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The younger Post 218 squad won, 20-1, to improve to 19-3-2 on the season. Warrenton dropped to 1-7.
“We took good at-bats,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “That’s what it came down to. We had so many walks and then we got timely hits.”
Just like in the AAA game between the two organizations, Warrenton scored its run in the top of the first inning. And, just like in the earlier contest, Washington replied with a massive rally.
Post 218 scored eight runs in the bottom of the first and followed that with 12 runs in the second. The game ended after the top of the third on the run rule.
Washington outhit Warrenton, 8-1, and Warrenton made four of the game’s six errors.
Just as in the AAA game, Washington’s pitcher allowed an unearned run on one hit and no walks. Ethan Etter threw all three innings while striking out three.
“Ethan was sharp and he located his curve,” said Kleekamp. “It was his first start. I’m excited for him. He got out there and made pitches.”
All of Washington’s hits were singles. Logan Dieckman, the leadoff batter, had two of them. Dane Eckhoff, Gavin Matchell, Cody Vondera, Jacob Baldwin, Morgan Copeland and Owen Struckhoff each had one single.
Washington also drew 12 walks. Dieckman, Luke Kleekamp, Copeland and Struckhoff all walked twice. Eckhoff and Vondera walked once.
Kleekamp was hit by a pitch while Dieckman stole a base.
Dieckman, Copeland and Lucas Newhouse all scored three times. Matchell, Kleekamp, Baldwin, Struckhoff and Gavin Mueller scored twice. Eckhoff crossed the plate once.
Dieckman, Eckhoff and Baldwin drove in three runs apiece. Struckhoff contributed a pair of RBIs. Matchell, Kleekamp, Vondera, Copeland and Mueller each drove in one run.
Mason Kunkel had the lone Warrenton hit. Dylan Beck scored the run.
Kunkel, Paul Clancy and Tyler Gehrs pitched for Warrenton. Combined, they allowed 20 runs (13 earned) on eight hits, 12 walks and a hit batter. Gehrs struck out one.
Washington hosted St. Peters Thursday, after this paper’s deadline. Post 218 returns to action next Wednesday with a doubleheader in Festus at West City Park. The first game starts at 6 p.m.