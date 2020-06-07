The early bird gets the worm and the early runs are sometimes enough to win the game.
Washington Post 218 AA (5-2-1) struck for three runs in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday’s 8 p.m. start, coming away with a 5-2 home win against Pacific (0-3-1).
Pacific gained both of its runs in the top of the fourth to cut the Washington lead to 3-2, but Post 218 gained an insurance run in both the fourth and fifth innings.
“Our pitching has been a constant for us to start the season,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Pacific gave us a tough game, they fought hard and their pitchers kept us off balance.”
In a previous meeting the week before, Washington rode a five-run second inning to a 7-1 win over Pacific.
“I thought the boys played a much better all-around game, particularly on the offensive side of things,” Pacific Manager Nathan Bruns said. “Stephen Loeffel and Tanner Biedenstein had a couple big hits that really gave us some momentum. Perfect example of guys buying into the approach we try to implement.”
Gavin Matchell was the winning pitcher Tuesday. In 4.2 innings, he held Pacific to two runs on three hits and two walks. Matchell recorded four strikeouts.
“Gavin pounded the strike zone and really kept hitters off balance,” Kleekamp said.
Morgan Copeland was the first of two relievers utilized by Post 218 to protect the lead. In 1.2 innings, Copeland allowed no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two.
Logan Dieckeman needed just four pitches to get the final two outs.
Dane Echoff and Cody Vondera both connected for a pair of singles to account for four of Washington’s six hits in the game.
The other two hits were a Blake Whitlock triple and a Gavin Mueller double.
Eckhoff scored two runs. Whitlock and Mueller both added a run and Max Meyers scored once.
Mueller was credited with two runs batted in. Whitlock and Vondera both drove in one.
Eckhoff, Meyers and Owen Struckhoff all reached on walks. Meyers and Jacob Baldwin were hit by pitches.
Mueller and Whitlock each laid down a sacrifice.
Struckhoff, Mueller, Eckhoff, Dieckman and Meyers all recorded a stolen base.
For Pacific, Stephen Loeffel started and threw 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Tyler Anderson finished the game on the mound. In 2.2 innings, he allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
“Stephen was able to settle down after the first inning and give us some quality innings,” Bruns said. “Tyler Anderson also did a solid job of coming in to relieve.”
At the plate, Jack Meyer led Pacific with two singles. Loeffel doubled and Tanner Biedenstein connected for a single.
Faolin Kreienkamp and Loeffel both scored a run. Both were also hit by pitches.
Loeffel and Biedenstein both drove in a run.
Anderson walked twice. Kreienkamp and Trevor Klund both walked once.
Anderson stole a base.
Washington next plays Friday at 8 p.m. on the road at New Haven. Wednesday’s game against Valmeyer, Ill., was rained out.
Pacific is off until Sunday when it plays at Hannibal in a three-team round-robin that includes a game with Union at 4 p.m. and a game with Hannibal at 6 p.m. Union plays Hannibal in the first game at 2 p.m.