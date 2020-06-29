It wasn’t the way the Washington AA baseball team wanted to open a two-game night.
However, Thursday’s first contest ended in a win, 7-6, over Kirkwood.
Logan Dieckman executed a suicide squeeze play in the bottom of the eighth to give Washington the win.
“We had a 6-2 lead at one point and Kirkwood fought back and tied the game,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “We went into extra innings and we were able to get runners on and Logan Dieckman had a suicide squeeze to walk it off. Logan has turned it on lately and been a big part of our recent success.”
It was Washington’s 13th game in a row without a loss.
Washington (15-2-2) held a comfortable lead heading into the seventh inning against Kirkwood at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, but surrendered four runs in the top of the seventh. The game was tied, 6-6 after seven full innings.
Washington opened the game with single runs in the second, third and fourth innings before Kirkwood scored twice in the fifth. Washington added to its lead, scoring three in the bottom of that frame.
And, Post 218 kept that 6-2 lead until the top of the seventh.
“We had several chances that we didn’t take advantage of, but we were able to come out on top,” Kleekamp said.
Washington outhit Kirkwood, 9-8. Post 218 made two errors and Kirkwood ended with three.
Jacob Baldwin pitched the first 4.1 innings for Washington, allowing two runs on four hits, three walks and one hit batter. He struck out three.
“Jacob Baldwin pitched a great game and was able to work through some tough jams,” Kleekamp said.
Morgan Copeland earned the win, pitching 3.2 innings while allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and a hit batter. He fanned three.
Offensively, Lucas Newhouse was unstoppable, going 4-4.
Owen Struckhoff added a double while Blake Whitlock, Luke Kleekamp, Cody Vondera and Baldwin each singled.
Dane Eckhoff walked twice. Logan Dieckman and Gavin Matchell each walked once.
Struckhoff, Copeland and Whitlock were hit by pitches.
Newhouse stole three bases and Whitlock had one steal.
Struckhoff contributed a sacrifice fly.
Newhouse scored three runs. Whitlock had two runs while Matchell and Vondera each scored once.
Dieckman, Kleekamp, Vondera, Newhouse, Baldwin and Struckhoff drove in one run apiece.
The extra-innings win delayed the second game of the night, between the Washington and Pacific AA teams. Pacific won that game, 9-0.
Washington plays two games Saturday at home. Washington will play Marquette at 11 a.m. Marquette will play Manchester at 1 p.m. and Post 218 will follow against Manchester at 3 p.m.
Washington plays Kirkwood again Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
That’s part of a tripleheader between the two programs at all levels.