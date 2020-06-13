Making the most of what it got, the Washington Post 218 AA team recorded a 13-2 victory over Kirkwood Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington (8-2-1) ended the game with six hits, but also drew 11 walks and took advantage of five Kirkwood errors. One Washington batter was hit by a pitch.
“It was Kirkwood’s first game of the season,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Their starting pitcher threw pretty hard and had a good curve ball, but we were able to take good at-bats and got him out of the game early. Our boys took great at-bats and really forced their pitchers to hit spots.”
It was Washington’s sixth win in a row.
“We are on a nice little win streak, and we plan to extend it on Saturday with a doubleheader at Hannibal,” Kleekamp said.
Washington and Hannibal play the first game starting at noon.
Washington hosts the Rage Monday at 6 p.m.
Washington opened scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first.
Each team scored a run in the second. Kirkwood cut it to 3-2 in the top of the third.
But that’s where Washington found its offense. Post 218 scored six times in the third and four in the fourth, holding on to win by the run rule after the top of the fifth.
“We scored several runs with two outs,” Kleekamp said. “We had clutch at-bats in the third inning with two outs. Being 10 games into the season now, us coaches are starting to see the boys become more comfortable.”
Every Washington batter reached base in some form during the game.
Gavin Matchell was the only batter with more than one hit. He had a pair, including a double.
Blake Whitlock tripled.
Dane Eckhoff, Luke Kleekamp and Cody Vondera singled.
Whitlock was walked three times. Kleekamp reached base on walks twice.
Gavin Mueller, Eckhoff, Mitchell Meyer, Max Meyers, Owen Struckhoff and Wyatt Sneed walked once.
Struckhoff was hit by a pitch.
Eckhoff stole two bases. Struckhoff and Meyers had one steal apiece.
Vondera also had a sacrifice.
Logan Dieckman started for Washington and went two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and a hit batter. He was the winning pitcher.
Jacob Baldwin pitched two innings, allowing two walks while striking out three.
Kirkwood had three hits, three walks and one hit batter in the game. One of the hits was a double.
Ethan Etter pitched an inning, allowing a walk and striking out one.