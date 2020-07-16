Scoring in each inning, the Washington Post 218 AA team gave Owen Struckhoff plenty of offensive support Saturday in a 12-0 win over Ballwin at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“Owen Struckhoff pitched another great game for us,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “He has been able to keep hitters off balance all season. Owen led our team with innings pitched and finished the season with an ERA of 1.12. I’m excited to see what he can do at the next level.”
Washington scored four times in the first, three in the second, three in the third and twice in the fourth. The game ended after the top of the fifth inning due to the run rule.
Struckhoff kept Ballwin batters guessing throughout the game, giving up only three hits and one walk while striking out two in the shutout.
Washington batters managed 13 hits in the game. Ballwin made three of the game’s four errors.
Lead-off batter Logan Dieckman paced the offense with three hits, including a double.
“Logan led the team today with three hits,” Kleekamp said. “Over the past month, he has turned it on and been one of our best hitters.”
Gavin Matchell, Lucas Newhouse and Max Meyers each had two hits. Newhouse and Meyers doubled.
Dane Eckhoff, Luke Kleekamp, Gavin Mueller and Cody Vondera singled.
Blake Whitlock drew two walks and Eckhoff walked once.
Newhouse was hit by a pitch. Meyers added a sacrifice fly.
Washington runners stole seven bases on eight attempts. Dieckman, Eckhoff, Matchell, Mitchell Meyer, Meyers, Newhouse and Whitlock each had one steal.
Dieckman scored three runs. Eckhoff, Newhouse and Meyers all scored twice. Whitlock, Matchell and Vondera scored once.
Matchell and Meyers each had three RBIs.
“Gavin Matchell hit three balls really hard and drove in three RBIs,” Kleekamp said.
Dieckman, Eckhoff, Whitlock, Kleekamp and Newhouse drove in one run apiece.