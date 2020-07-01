Opening a tripleheader against Kirkwood, the Washington Post 218 A team won Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 11-2.
The game was the first of the day between all three levels between Washington and Kirkwood.
“Our defense was good with no errors,” Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said. “That was a plus. On the learning side, this was a good game.”
Washington (14-10) opened the game with four runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
“The four runs in the first inning relaxed us,” Kopmann said. “That allowed Sam Paule to pitch with confidence and authority. He filled the strike zone.”
Post 218 added a run in the third and five more in the fourth before Kirkwood broke through with two runs in the top of the fifth.
Washington’s final run was scored in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Washington outhit Kirkwood, 12-7. Kirkwood made all five of the game’s errors.
Paule pitched the first 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out three and was credited with the win.
Weston Meyer took over from there and went 2.2 innings, allowing a hit, a walk and two hit batters while striking out three.
Offensively, Washington had 12 hits. Jacob Weidle was tops with three hits, including a double.
Aden Pecka and Paule each had two hits. Paule doubled.
“Those three were our hitting stars,” Kopmann said. “They set the pace from the one, three and four spots in the order.”
Drew Bunge, Luke Kopmann, Grant Trentmann, Devon Deckelman and Ryan Weidle each had one hit.
Kopmann drew two walks. Pecka walked once.
Ryan Weidle and Kabren Koelling each had two stolen bases. Zach Mort and Deckelman stole one base.
Koelling sacrificed.
Jacob Weidle scored three runs. Pecka, Mort and Meyer each scored twice. Koelling and Kopmann scored once.
Trentmann had three RBIs. Paule and Jacob Weidle drove in two runs apiece. Deckelman drove in one run.
Cole Sturgeon started for Kirkwood and went three innings. Braden Alhria pitched the final three innings.
Sturgeon and Tyler Vincent each had two hits to lead Kirkwood’s offense.
Washington returns to action Tuesday, hosting Eureka at 8 p.m.
Post 218 hosts Ballwin Sunday at 5 p.m.