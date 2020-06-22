Scoring in each inning, the Washington Post 218 A team opened a doubleheader against Union Wednesday with a 17-1 victory against the 14A team.
“We had hitting up and down the lineup,” Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said. “Everybody contributed. It was a good hitting day all-around. We took advantage of young Union pitching.”
Union Manager Gary D’Onofrio said there were positives for his team.
“We had a lot of errors that really hurt us,” D’Onofrio said. “We did have a lot of kids make contact, which is a good sign. The kids are committed and will keep working at it.”
Playing at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, Washington (11-7) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, nine in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth.
Union 14A (0-10) scored its run in the top of the third.
The game ended after the top of the fifth due to the run rule.
Washington outhit Union, 17-2, and many of those hits were perfectly placed, falling between the infield and outfield.
Union also made six errors, according to Washington’s scorekeeper. Union differed in the fact it gave Washington 18 hits and only had two errors.
Washington got a complete game from Casey Olszowka. He allowed an unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out six.
“Casey did an outstanding job,” Kopmann said. “He only needed 59 pitches to get through five innings. He had some good stuff. He has a good up-and-coming future.”
Union used three pitchers.
Karson Eads was the starter and he went one inning, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits and one walk.
Karson Wright pitched the second, allowing five runs on two hits, four walks and one hit batter. He struck out one.
Aaron Sterner pitched the final two innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk. He had one strikeout.
Luke Kopmann and Tanner McPherson led Washington with three hits apiece. Kopmann twice doubled.
Devon Deckelman, Jacob Weidle and Grant Trentmann each had two hits. Weidle tripled.
Zach Mort, Sam Paule, Kabren Koelling, Justin Mort and Peyton Straatmann contributed one hit apiece.
Justin Mort walked twice. Zach Mort, Koelling, Ryan Weidle and Trentmann walked once. Kopmann was hit by a pitch.
Zach Mort recorded two stolen bases. Trentmann ended with one.
Zach Mort, Paule, Jacob Weidle, Koelling, Trentmann, McPherson and Justin Mort all scored twice. Deckelman, Kopmann and Straatmann each scored once.
McPherson recorded three RBIs. Jacob Weidle and Kopmann each had two RBIs. Zach Mort, Deckelman, Paule, Trentmann and Straatmann drove in one run apiece.
Nick D’Onofrio and Cole Cudney had the Union hits, both singles.
Eads and Patrick Nolan walked.
Nolan also stole a base and made one of Union’s top defensive plays of the night, going back into shallow right center field to track down a soft liner.
Eads scored the Union run.
Washington played a second game on the night, facing the Union 15A team. It was the only game of the evening for Union 14A.
Washington returns to action Saturday afternoon, playing a doubleheader in Elsberry starting at 4 p.m.
Washington will host Kirkwood Monday at 6 p.m. and Belleville, Ill., Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Union is scheduled to play Sunday at New Haven with a 7 p.m. first pitch. Union visits Rhineland in Hermann next Wednesday at 8 p.m.