The first A win of the season goes to the Gamers.
The summer baseball league organized by Washington Post 218 following the cancelation of the Missouri Legion Baseball season began play this week. In the league’s first A contest Wednesday, the Gamers (1-0), based out of Wentzville, took an early lead and never looked back to defeat Washington (0-1), 13-3.
The first scores came in the top of the second inning as the Gamers rallied for five runs. In the fourth, the Gamers added five more runs to go up, 10-0.
Washington responded with one run in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Gamers scored three more times in the fifth. Post 218 added a final two runs in the final frame and play ended after five innings.
Post 218 put together four hits in the contest, each singles. They came off the bats of Devon Deckelman, Noah Hendrickson, Luke Kopmann and Weston Meyer.
Meyer, Zach Mort and Justin Mort scored the three runs.
Hendrickson was credited with a run batted in.
Kabren Koelling, Hendrickson and Justin Mort each reached on walks.
Zach Mort recorded a stolen base.
Sam Paule started on the mound for Washington. He threw two innings and allowed five runs, four earned, on two hits and two walks. Paule recorded three strikeouts.
Peyton Straatmann threw 1.1 innings, allowing five runs on one hit and four walks with one strikeout.
Hendrickson tossed one inning and allowed three runs, two earned, on one hit and one walk, striking out one.
Adan Pecka recorded the final two outs without allowing a run. He surrendered one hit and walked one.
The Gamers put together five hits and had eight baserunners reach on walks while making the most of four Washington errors.