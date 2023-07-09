The Sullivan Post 18 Juniors held off a late challenge from St. Charles Post 312 to advance in the Ninth District Tournament Wednesday.
Post 18 (7-8) knocked out St. Charles (13-13) in a 3-2 losers’ bracket game at Wildcat Ballpark in Union.
Sullivan thus advanced to play St. Peters Post 313 in another elimination round Thursday.
Cambrian Koch earned the win on the mound for Post 18. He tossed the complete game and struck out six while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, one hit batter and two walks.
Post 18’s bats staked Koch to an early lead with one run in the first inning and two in the third.
St. Charles tallied its first run in the bottom of the fourth and added a second run in the sixth.
Alex Toews led Sullivan’s batters with three hits, all singles. He stole three bases, scored twice and drove in a run.
Beau Beckett, Dustin Lappe, Jansen Loeb and Nate McReynolds all singled.
Lappe drew a walk and stole a base.
Koch stole a base and scored once.
Gibson Halbert drove in a run and stole three bases.
Anden Carey was hit by a pitch.
Beckett stole two bases.
Kaden Smith and Brennan Bouse each stole once.
Mitchell Riegerix pitched the first six innings for Post 312. He allowed three unearned runs on six hits, hit a batter and struck out five.
Nate Moseley finished out the final inning. He struck out one and allowed one hit and one walk.
Moseley collected three hits for Post 312, a double and two singles. He scored and drove in a run.
Eli Malady singled, walked, stole a base and scored.
Riegerix singled.
Anson Disselhorst drew a walk.
