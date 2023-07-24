Is there a better way to open a state tournament than with a no-hitter?
Ste. Genevieve Post 150 (25-4) would be the ones to ask after pitchers Kellen Tucker and Waylon Samples combined to shut out Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (10-27) Thursday in the Missouri Junior Legion State Tournament opener at Hidden Valley in Blue Springs, 8-0.
With the win, Ste. Genevieve advanced to meet Washington Post 218 in the winners’ bracket finals early Friday afternoon. The championship round is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
Fike managed to draw three walks and gain other baserunners via a hit batsmen and a Ste. Genevieve error, but were able to put neither a hit nor a run on the scoreboard.
Tucker pitched 5.1 innings, striking out five. He issued two walks and hit a batter.
Samples fired 1.2 innings and walked one.
Post 150 broke the scoreless tie in the top of the second inning with two runs. Ste. Genevieve then closed the game strong with three runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Ste. Genevieve’s 12 hits in the game were evenly split between six doubles and six singles.
Carter Grass and Andrew Basler paced the attack with three hits apiece.
Grass doubled twice, singled, scored twice and drove in a run.
Basler doubled, singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Patrick Schilly doubled, singled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in two.
Carter Viox doubled, scored and drove in two runs.
Wyatt Fallert singled and drove in two runs.
Tyler Gegg was hit by a pitch.
Colin Henderson stole a base.
Charles Clemmerson pitched the complete game for Fike. In six innings, he allowed eight runs (five earned) on 12 hits and no walks, hitting two batters.
Cade Tucker, Gage Hanke and Spencer Chambers each worked a walk.
Clemmerson was hit by a pitch.
Fike dropped into the losers’ bracket of the four-team double-elimination tournament along with Sedalia Post 642.
The first elimination game between those two teams takes place Friday at 5 p.m., immediately followed by the winner playing the Washington-Ste. Genevieve loser at 8 p.m.
