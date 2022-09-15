It was one of the biggest meets of the season and St. Francis Borgia had one of the smallest teams.
Jacob Posinski placed 91st in the Gold Division with a time of 20:35.20.
“Although the course was flatter than our last meet at New Haven, the sun and humidity created conditions that were warmer than we expected, so that slowed down our times more than we anticipated,” Borgia Head Coach Andy Gross said.
“However, all runners finished strong and in good spirits. The Forest Park festival had over 1,500 runners from five states, and it was a great experience for our athletes.”
Borgia’s other boys ran in subvarsity races.
Borgia’s girls ran in the Green Division JV race.
Hailey Menges led the charge, placing 31st in 25:11.50. She just missed earning a medal.
Madeleine Menges was next at 27:57.30.
Aubrey Witte placed 118th in 30:08.80. Aine Callahan was next in 122nd with a time of 30:46.50.
Eleanor Schweich posted a time of 33:13.30 to finish 142nd.
In the team standings, Borgia finished 10th with a score of 286.
Lafayette won with 50 points with Ft. Zumwalt West taking second at 58.
