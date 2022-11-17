Senior Zach Posinski gave St. Francis Borgia its latest state boys swimming medal Saturday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Posinski finished eighth in the Class 1 200 individual medley to give the Knights their latest state medalist.
“It’s mostly just a sense of relief,” Posinski said. “I’ve been doing this since I was 5 and I’m just happy my hard work and determination has paid off and I got that medal.”
Posinski started swimming for the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA FRAY Penguins and the Washington Stingrays. More recently, he’s competed for Rockwood Swim Club.
Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said Posinski came back after a rough state meet start.
“At prelims, Zach flinched at the backstroke start of the medley relay, which ended up being a DQ in his first race,” Jones said. “Zach didn’t let that get in his head, but instead let it fire up his heart two events later in the 200 IM. He swam that race aggressively and with passion, dropped nearly three seconds to break two minutes, and moved up four seed positions to finish seventh, securing the medal. That’s the mark of a true competitor.”
In the team standings, the Knights compiled 32 points to finish 22nd in the Class 1 team standings.
Parkway Central was the team winner with 290 points. Chaminade placed second with 234 points.
Rounding out the top five were Parkway West (165), Pembroke Hill (165), Parkway South (147) and Lafayette (109).
“I have only been head coach for the guys for a year, but have worked with them some every year,” Jones said. “So many coaches have had a hand in their development — Jen Molitor at Borgia, Tracy Moreland in summer, Kat Westfall at FRAY, and so many more I can’t name them all. I feel honored to have had the three seniors for the last year of their career. They are, no doubt, great swimmers. But they are so much more than that — they are excellent students, strong leaders, and just genuinely good people. I wish them every success in the world, which I have no doubt they will achieve in life. Overall, Borgia had six entries reach the second day of the state meet.”
Posinski was the lone entry in a championship race. He recorded a time of 1:59.05 in Friday’s preliminary qualifying heats to set a new school record. He was seventh after the first day.
In the championship race, he completed the event in 2:00.23 to finish eighth.
Borgia’s next finisher was the 400 freestyle relay team of Gabe Rio, Hunter Smith, Aidan Garlock and Posinski.
That team finished 11th overall, taking third in the consolation heat. The foursome recorded a time of 3:22.19 Friday and 3:23.09 Saturday.
Rio, Garlock and Posinski are seniors. Smith is a junior.
“The 400 free relay guys were determined to make it to day two, after finishing 17th — one out of the money — last year,” Jones said. “For Zach, Aidan and Gabe, it was their fourth race of prelims. For Hunter Smith it was his second relay swim in a half hour’s time. They had all swum their fastest swims ever, and yet they dug deep, dropping over 5 seconds from their season’s best, and crushing the previous school record. They finished 11th in prelims and maintained that position in finals as well.”
Posinski placed 13th in his other event, the 500 freestyle. He recorded a time of 4:57.77 in the final meet after ranking 10th through Friday’s preliminary races at 4:57.53. Both times were close to the time which got him to the state meet, 4:57.73.
Rio finished 15th in the 50 freestyle in 22.66. He had ranked 14th after swimming to a 22.53 time Friday.
Garlock was 15th in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 54.12. He had been 14th after the prelims, posting a time of 53.41 Friday.
“Aidan is a natural athlete and swimmer with exceptional form,” Jones said. “He has struggled with back issues all season long, but nonetheless managed to hit his best times of his entire career in both the 100 fly and 100 back. He made it to the final day in fly, and broke his own school record in the back.”
Rio was 16th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.30. He was 14th through preliminary races in 49.69.
“There is a lot of pressure in the short freestyle sprints, Jones said. “Take off too slow and you end up behind, take off too fast and you end up DQ’d. Gabe swam his fastest sprints of a lifetime in the 50 and 100 free, earning a return trip to day two to score points for us.”
Garlock recorded a time of 57.14 in the 100 backstroke, but that wasn’t fast enough to advance to Saturday. He finished 21st in the overall standings.
Borgia’s 200 medley relay team of Posinski, junior Nick Haberberger, Garlock and Rio received a disqualification during Friday’s preliminary heats.
“Our underclassmen got a chance to experience state as well,” Jones said. “Hunter Smith swam the 200 and 400 free relays. Nick Haberberger swam the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Ian Pfeiffer has struggled with health issues all season, but was able to swim a leg of the 200 free relay. Lincoln Schaefer, who just started swimming competitively this past summer, also got to swim in the 200 free relay. Lukas Etter was manager, which gave him a perspective.”