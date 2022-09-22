Jacob Posinski led the Borgia cross country effort Saturday at the Bowles Invitational in Festus.
Posinski was the only Borgia runner to compete in the varsity division and he was 56th in the boys race in 19:57.66.
“This is nearly 40 seconds faster than his time last week at Forest Park,” Borgia Head Coach Andy Gross said. “He was the last runner in the field to get in under 20 minutes.”
Overall, Borgia had 10 runners in the meet. The other nine ran in the JV divisions.
Hailey Menges earned the program’s lone medal, finishing 19th in the JV girls race.
She finished in 24:58.84.
Other Borgia girls competing in the JV race were Madeleine Menges, Sophie Weber, Aubrey Witte, Eleanor Schweich and Aine Callahan.
Borgia’s boys running in the JV meet, by finishing position, were Gus Girdner, Daniel Reidel and Liam Callahan.
