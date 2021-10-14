One goal was all it took.
But the Poplar Bluff Mules added two more in the second half just to be sure.
Poplar Bluff (6-10) shut out the Union soccer Wildcats (9-4) Saturday afternoon at Stierberger Stadium, 3-0.
“We played well in parts of the game but couldn’t put a full 80 minutes together on Saturday,” Union Assistant Coach Ted Brinker said. “Some small mental mistakes led to three tap-in goals, and I felt like we didn’t give ourselves the best chance to win.”
Although Poplar Bluff had the majority of the offensive chances in the opening half, Union was able to keep the game scoreless through several Cooper Bailey saves.
On the other end, the Wildcats were able to generate chances through Will Herbst down the right flank and create corner kick opportunities.
“We were close to goal several times, but their goalie came up with a couple of good saves that might have sparked something for us had we gone up 1-0 or tied it up at 1-1. Tough game to drop, but we learn and move on.”
Union stays home, hosting Festus Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.
The Wildcats play another nonconference game Thursday, hosting Winfield in a varsity contest starting at 5 p.m.