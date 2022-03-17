New Haven’s baseball Shamrocks have a new leader.
Kristopher Poore takes over as the head coach this spring, looking for improvement on last year’s 6-11 record.
From Quincy, Illinois, Poore played college baseball at Illinois College in Jacksonville, and has coaching experience from Columbia’s Battle High School.
“I am thrilled to have this opportunity and am looking forward to getting the year started,” Poore said.
He’s being helped by Adam Stewart this spring.
A total of 22 players came out for this year’s New Haven squad and the Shamrocks are keeping all 22 within the varsity and junior varsity programs.
Six players return with at least some varsity playing experience.
Top returners are Will Hellmann, Mitchell Meyer, Charlie Roth and Brandon Canania.
Hellmann, a senior, is a third baseman and pitcher.
Meyer, a senior, is expected to pitch and be a utility player.
Roth, a senior, catches, pitches and can play other positions.
Canania is a sophomore who figures to slot into the pitching rotation and play outfield.
Other players who could make an impact this season include Emmett Panhorst, Luke Strubberg, Andrew Rethemeyer and David Otten.
Panhorst is a junior pitcher-infielder.
Strubberg, a sophomore, can fill a variety of spots, including pitcher, catcher and utility play.
Rethemeyer, a junior, can play first base, outfield and pitch.
Otten, a junior, is an infielder-pitcher.
“We are looking to continue to strengthen our pitching depth and sharpen our defense,” Poore said. “The newcomers mentioned above will be a huge boost to improve these areas for us.”
Poore is looking for improvement, especially among newer players.
“We have lots of excitement around the program this year and we are implementing a new system and style of play,” Poore said. “Ultimately, we want to gain more awareness about the baseball program in New Haven for years to come. “
Poore knows the Four Rivers Conference is a tough one and the Shamrocks will see that in the preseason tournament starting Friday.
The Shamrocks open play against defending champion St. Clair (at Union, Friday, 4 p.m.) and will play either Union or Hermann in the second round Saturday.
“We are in is a great baseball conference here in the state,” Poore said. “As coaches, we know that momentum can swing at any time. We plan to work hard and want to put a great team on the field.”
Overall, the team is looking to take care of its business.
“As a team we are focusing on controlling the things we can control and taking it one game at a time,” Poore said.