Call it Christmas in August.
Area schools unwrapped fall sports class and district assignments for football, volleyball, softball, boys soccer, girls golf and girls tennis Friday morning.
MSHSAA released its playoff assignments for all sports except cross country, which will be released Sept. 9.
Boys swimming doesn’t have districts. Class assignments were made with Washington and Borgia remaining in Class 1.
There were fewer class moves this year. Washington pushed down from Class 5 to Class 4 in volleyball, leaving St. Francis Borgia as the area’s lone Class 5 team. Borgia plays up due to its championship factor points.
Washington joins the same district with Union and Pacific.
Classes and districts with area schools are listed below:
Football
• Washington remains in Class 5 and has been placed into District 4 with Battle, Capital City, Helias, Holt, Wentzville Liberty and Timberland.
• Union and Pacific have been assigned to Class 4 District 2 with Affton, Gateway, Rockwood Summit, St. Mary’s and Windsor. St. Mary’s won the Class 3 state title last fall and moved up due to championship factor.
• St. Clair stays with area teams in Class 3 District 4. With the Bulldogs are Owensville, Principia (with Whitfield), Salem, St. James, Sullivan and Westminster Christian.
• Borgia stays in Class 2 and is in District 2 with Blair Oaks, California, Cuba, Tolton Catholic, Hermann and North Callaway.
Volleyball
There are eight districts in Classes 5 and 4, and 16 in Classes 3, 2 and 1.
• Borgia has been assigned to Class 5 District 2 with Cor Jesu Academy, Eureka, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Lindbergh, Marquette and Parkway South.
• Washington, Union and Pacific are in Class 4 District 2 with Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Visitation Academy, Webster Groves and Westminster Christian Academy.
• In Class 3, St. Clair is in District 9 with Cuba, Owensville, Salem, St. James and Sullivan.
• Hermann has been put into Class 2 District 6 with Calvary Lutheran, Tolton Catholic, Linn, Montgomery County and North Callaway.
• New Haven is in Class 1 District 5 with Bunceton, Chamois, Columbia Independent, Otterville and Sedalia Sacred Heart.
Softball
• The defending Class 4 champions from Washington will share a district with local opponents Union and Pacific in Class 4 District 2 this season. Other schools are Cor Jesu Academy, Hillsboro, Rockwood Summit, Webster Groves and Windsor.
• Borgia and St. Clair are both assigned to Class 3 District 5, as are Sullivan, Owensville, St. James, Blair Oaks, Cuba and Fatima.
• Hermann is in Class 2 District 4 along with Hancock, Bishop DuBourg, Jefferson, Metro, Montgomery County and Valley Park.
Boys Soccer
• Washington, Union and Pacific have been placed into Class 3 District 2. Assigned with them are Lutheran South, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Webster Groves and Windsor.
• Sullivan is the lone area Class 2 team this year. The Eagles are in Class 2 District 2 with Collegiate School of Med-Bio Science (with Central Visual and Performing Arts), Gateway, Principia, Roosevelt (with Carnahan) Soldan International Studies (with Sumner) and University City.
• Borgia remains in Class 1 and is in District 4 with Calvary Lutheran, Tolton Catholic, Fatima and Missouri Military Academy.
Girls Golf
• In Class 3 District 1, Washington, Union and Pacific will be joined by Cape Girardeau Central, Farmington, Ladue, Mehlville, Nerinx Hall, Parkway West, Poplar Bluff, Rockwood Summit, Ursuline, Visitation Academy and Webster Groves.
• Borgia and St. Clair are in Class 2 District 1. Other schools are Clayton, Incarnate Word Academy, Lutheran South, Lutheran St. Charles, St. Louis Notre Dame, Ste. Genevieve, St. James, University City, Villa Duchesne, Westminster Christian Academy, Winfield and Wright City.
Girls Tennis
• Washington, fielding a team for the first time, is in Class 2 District 3. Other schools are Parkway Central, Parkway North, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Villa Duchesne and Westminster Christian Academy.