Repeating the script from Saturday, the East Central College baseball Falcons split a home doubleheader with North Arkansas College Sunday.
East Central (10-16) won the first game, 5-4, while North Arkansas won the second game, 13-6.
Over the eight games played between the two teams this season, each won four.
First game
East Central opened scoring with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. North Arkansas went ahead, 4-3, in the top of the second.
That’s how it stood until the Falcons retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth, 5-4.
East Central outhit the Pioneers in the game, 8-7.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) pitched six innings for the Falcons, allowing four runs on seven hits, two walks and three hit batters. He struck out three. He improved to 2-1 with the win.
Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) pitched the final inning, striking out two. It was his first save.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) and Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) each recorded two hits. Both doubled, as did Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia).
Orman also tripled.
Mario Colombo (Francis Howell), Austin McKim (Linn), Trevor Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas) singled.
Andrew Hueste (Linn) walked twice.
Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas) and McKimm sacrificed. Hueste stole a base.
Dent and Orman each scored two runs. Colombo scored once.
Orman drove in two. Colombo, Shannon and McKim each had one RBI.
Second game
North Arkansas scored twice in each of the first two innings before East Central scored two runs in the bottom of the third.
North Arkansas scored three runs in the top of the fifth. Each side scored once in the sixth.
The Pioneers scored five times in the seventh and East Central added three more runs.
Both teams had 13 hits in the game.
Jarrett Hamlett (Washington) homered.
Colombo doubled twice.
Dent and Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) each had two hits, including a double.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Packan, Grant Beck (Hillsboro), Orman, Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware), Jarrett Hamlett (Washington) and Jack Reynolds (Ft. Zumwalt South) all had one hit.
Dent, Colombo, Orman, Turner, Hamlett and Reynolds each scored once.
Turner drove in two runs. Colombo, Packan, Beck and Hamlett each drove in one run.
Cristian Gonzalez (Waxahachie, Texas) was the losing pitcher, going six inning while allowing eight runs (five earned) on nine hits and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Richard Sauget (Hillsboro) allowed four earned runs on two hits and two walks.
Sam Oermann (St. Clair) finished out the game, allowing an unearned run on one hit.