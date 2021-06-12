Planet Gymnastics in Union sent 10 of its XCEL competitive team athletes to the USAG Region 4 championship meet in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in April.
Athletes were required to meet a certain all-around score during the regular season in order to qualify.
Rachel Hensley was the all-around champion at the diamond level, finishing first in the vault competition and second in bars, beam and floor.
Kate Kimminau placed third in the diamond all-around, second in bars and third in beam.
Michaela Vawter finished seventh in the diamond all-around, second in vault, seventh in bars, 11th in beam and fourth in floor.
Sammy Carmean was the platinum level all-around champion, finishing second in vault, seventh in bars, 11th in beam and fourth in floor.
Gracie Shaw placed sixth in the platinum level all-around, third in bars and eighth in beam.
Vivian Kessler was the gold-level all-around winner, placing first in bars, third in floor, fourth in beam and fifth in vault.
Avery Clark competed at the gold level, finishing sixth in both the bars and floor and recording career best scores in the floor, vault and all-around competitions.
Aubrey Mallinckrodt placed fifth in the all-around category, fourth in beam and sixth in bars.
Morgan Rickey placed fourth in the silver all-around, first in beam and fifth in vault.