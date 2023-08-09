The Louisiana state champions started with two runs in the top of the first inning, but that wasn’t enough to knock off the Pittsburg, Kansas, Post 64 Patriots Friday.
Pittsburg (19-7) survived the second elimination round in the American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional, improving to 2-1 in the tournament in Pelham, Alabama, with a 4-2 win over the Lafayette, Louisiana, Post 241 Drillers (19-8).
The win advanced Pittsburg to play Troy, Alabama, Post 70 in the tournament semifinals Saturday. That contest was an elimination game for Post 64 while Troy, the winners’ bracket champion, was safe regardless of the outcome.
Post 64 started digging out of the early 2-0 deficit against Lafayette Friday with one run in the bottom of the first.
The score remained at 2-1 until Pittsburg rallied for three more scores int he bottom of the fifth to turn the tide.
Jonah Sparks pitched the complete game for Post 64. In seven innings, he allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Ethan Bennett and Hunter Bennett had two hits apiece, together accounting for half of Post 64’s eight hits in the contest.
Hunter Bennett drove in two runs. Ethan Bennett drove in one.
Tucker Akins doubled and was hit by a pitch.
Kaleb Scales singled, walked and scored.
Brady Vanbecelaere singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Ethan Rhodes and Carsen Nickelson each drew a walk.
Trevor Amershek and Nickelson both scored once.
For Post 241, Cameron Gonzalez pitched 4.2 innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits, one hit batter and four walks, striking out two.
Cohen Elkins pitched 1.1 shutout innings, striking out one and surrendering one hit.
Erik Heiken and Dylan Dronet each posted two singles for Post 241. Elkins added a single.
Gonzalez and Greg Porsche each drew a walk.
Heiken and Gonzalez both scored a run.
Heiken and Dronen were each credited with an RBI.
