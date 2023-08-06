In their final turn at bat, the Pittsburg, Kansas, Post 64 Patriots turned the tables.
Post 64 (18-6) rallied back from behind, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Shelby County, Alabama, Post 555 (27-3-1) Wednesday, 4-3.
The game was a first-round matchup in the American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional, hosted by Post 555 in Pelham, Alabama.
Pittsburg thus advanced to play in the winners’ bracket semifinals Thursday evening against Paragould, Arkansas, Post 17 Glen Sain GMC. Shelby County Post 555 became the next opponent for Washington Post 218 in an elimination game Thursday afternoon.
Shelby County steadily built its lead Wednesday with one run in the second inning, one in the third and one in the fifth.
Pittsburg answered with one run in the bottom of the second, but was otherwise kept off the scoreboard until its three-run outburst in the final frame.
After a leadoff walk by Carsen Nickelson and a single by Hunter Bennett, the Patriots opted to have Ethan Rhodes put down a sacrifice bunt and move both runners into scoring position with one out.
That was the only out Shelby County was able to record in the frame.
Kaleb Scales tied the game in the next at-bat, driving a triple to right field.
After intentional walks to Trevor Amershek and Tucker Akins to load the bases with one out and a 3-3 tie, Quinten Fears hit the first pitch he saw from new reliever Jett Hopwood back up the middle to drive in Scales for the winning run.
Scales’ triple and a double by Nickelson were the only extra-base hits logged by Post 64.
Fears, Connor Vanbecelaere and Hunter Bennett all singled.
Akins drew two walks. Amershek, Vanbecelaere, Nickelson and Rhodes all walked once.
Scales, Ethan Bennett, Nickelson and Hunter Bennett each scored once.
Scales drove in two runs. Fears and Hunter Bennett both drove in one.
Hunter Bennett stole a base.
Rocco Bazzano was the starting pitcher for Post 64. He tossed 4.1 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, four walks and one hit batter.
Jonah Sparks pitched the next 2.2 innings and was the winning pitcher. He did not allow a run while striking out three batters and allowing two hits and one walk.
For Post 555, Makei Griffin doubled, singled and scored a run.
Chase Saul tripled and walked.
Andruw Townes singled, walked and scored.
Colton Willmon singled, stole a base and scored.
Zach Wyatt connected for a single.
Jake Fox walked and drove in a run.
John-Martin Williamson walked twice and stole a base.
Brock Isbell was hit by a pitch.
Willmon started on the mound and went four innings. He allowed one unearned run on one hit and three walks, striking out three.
Micah Morris pitched the next 2.1 innings and allowed three runs on three hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Hopwood only got to throw one pitch before the game ended.
