North Central Missouri College made sure that there wouldn’t be a repeat winner in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 baseball tournament Saturday.
The Pirates (21-29) eliminated host East Central College (20-22) at Taco Bell Field in Union, 14-4.
North Central, which lost to Hesston College in the opening round Friday, set the tone in Saturday morning’s elimination game with four runs in the top of the first inning.
East Central scored once in the bottom of the first, but North Central added one run in the second, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.
The Falcons bounced back to score twice in the bottom of the fifth, but North Central pushed four more runs across the plate in the sixth.
The Falcons needed two runs to send the game to the seventh inning, but only got one and it ended there, 14-4.
North Central outhit East Central, 14-5. East Central made the game’s lone error.
Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) had the only extra-base hit for East Central, a double.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas), Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee), DeVon Jennings (McCluer North) and Landen Roberts (St. Clair, Jefferson College) each singled.
Turner drew two walks. Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Orman, Dent and Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Junior College) walked.
Roberts was hit by a pitch.
Terilli stole a base and Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) posted a sacrifice fly.
Orman scored two runs. Sisk and Jennings each scored once.
Turner drove in two. Sisk and Dent each had one RBI.
Garret Wilson (Bryant, Arkansas, Connors State Community College) started and took the loss. He went two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks.
Hayden Steelman (Southern Boone County) was next to the hill and allowed four runs on three hits, three walks and one hit batter over 2.1 innings. He struck out three.
Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) went one inning, allowing a run on one hit and one walk. He struck out one.
Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) pitched 1.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits. He struck out one.
Billy Underwood (Helias) was the last ECC hurler. He went two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one.
For North Central, Layne Rutherford was the winning pitcher, going 4.2 innings while allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks. He struck out five.
Evan Johnston pitched 1.1 innings, allowing a run on one hit, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Rutherford posted three hits, including a double.
Bailey Quint, Jesus Fonseca, Keaton Mudd and Rawlins Brant each had two hits.
Tanner Wright homered while Landon Wells tripled.
Hagen McGarrah was hit by a pitch while Brant stole a base.
McGarrah, Quint, Wright, Fonseca and Brant all scored twice.
Wright and Mudd both drove in three runs. Rutherford, Fonseca and Wells each had two RBIs.
North Central followed its win by knocking out Moberly Area Community College in the next round, but lost in the championship game to Hesston College, 9-4.
Hesston, of Region 6 in Kansas, next plays in the Plains District Tournament in Enid, Oklahoma. That starts Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
