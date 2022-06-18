The Pacific swimming Pirates did not get the plunder they desired in the first swim meet of the season.
Pacific fell to the JCC Sharks Monday, 298-209.
JCC held the advantage both in the girls competitions, 159-119, and the boys, 139-90.
Pacific gained individual medley wins from Kaitlyn Bonds, Ethan Melson, Rhyan Murphy and Isaac Van Deven.
The Pirates had runner-up medley finishes from Reilly Lawler, Jacob Bischof, Lauren Callahan, Samuel Durnal and Miah Bonds.
Abbey Yoder picked up a third-place finish in her medley race.
In singles freestyle events, Isla Van Deven, Melson, Bonds and Isaac Van Deven were Pacific’s winners.
Breaststroke winners included Paisley Fonke, James Wamsley, Murphy and Isaac Van Deven.
Lawler, Samuel Durnal, Murphy and Nick Johanning won backstroke races for the Pirates.
Lawler, Bonds, Wamsley and Bonds each won in the butterfly.
Pacific’s relay winners included:
• Girls 9-10 freestyle with Fonke, Lilly Krug, Eleanor Crooks and Lawler.
• Boys 11-12 freestyle with Landyn Gruber, Jacob Bischof, Dylan Bischof and Brian Kevwitch.
• Boys 13-14 freestyle with Melson, Jeremy Leach, Wamsley and Samuel Durnal.
• Girls 15-18 freestyle with Bonds, Elise Durnal, Adyson Trower and Murphy.
• Girls 9-10 medley with Crooks, Fonke, Lawler and Isla Van Deven.
• Boys 13-14 medley with Samuel Durnal, Wamsley, Melson and Joey Leach.
• Girls 15-18 medley with Elise Durnal, Murphy, Bonds and Trower.
Pacific next swims Monday at home against Chesterfield Farms at 6 p.m.