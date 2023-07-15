Swimming at home for the first time this season, the Pacific Swim Team Pirates capped off an undefeated dual meet campaign.
Pacific defeated Union Monday, 298-203.
“Last night’s achievements in the pool were the direct result of the hard work and determination that these athletes put in at practice each week,” Pacific Board Member Lori Kevwitch said. “Our focus has always been the personal growth of each individual swimmer and that has been rewarding to watch this season.”
It was the second time the Pirates (4-0) defeated the Squids (2-2) in dual meet action.
Both teams return to Pacific Saturday for the Gateway Swimming and Diving League division meet.
Pacific’s girls were able to attain separation, outscoring Union by a 175-78 margin. On the boys side, Union outscored Pacific, 125-123.
Up first Tuesday were individual medley races. Pacific’s winners were Kaitlyn Bonds, Brian Kevwitch, Abbey Yoder, Dylan Bischof and Morgan Clark.
Union’s winning swimmers were Max Bath and Nick Haberberger.
Placing second for Pacific were Bella Krug and Jacob Bischof.
Taking second for Union were William Melton, Kate Haberberger, Raegan Rice and Hunter Smith.
Issac Van Deven was third for Pacific while Sadie Mueller and Mikayla Weber were third for Union.
In the freestyle event, Pacific winners were Paige Napoli, Brooks Napoli, Collins Napoli, Lilly Krug, Reilly Lawler, Brian Kevwitch, Samuel Durnal and Morgan Clark.
Winning for Union were Connor Berry, Marcus Griffith, Kate Haberberger and Hunter Smith.
In breaststroke races, Pacific’s winners were Carter Wassall, Sloane Uthoff, Kaitlyn Bonds, Landyn Gruber, Abbey Yoder, Dylan Bischof and Rhyan Murphy.
Top Squids were Luke Bath, Becca Cash, Max Bath and Nick Haberberger.
Winning teams in the freestyle relays were:
• acific’s boys 6-Under team of Jack Stevens, Ben Risner, Lincoln Feldman and Carter Wassall.
• acific’s girls 7-8 team of Kassidy Wade, Violet Detering, Sloane Uthoff and Collins Napoli.
• nion’s boys 7-8 team of Connor Berry, Xavier Dean, Weston Buckalew and Luke Bath.
• acific’s girls 9-10 team of Clara Detering, Bristol McKinney, Josie Mahn and Lilly Krug.
• nion’s boys 9-10 team of Max Bath, William Melton, Eric Morgan and Marcus Griffith.
• acific’s girls 11-12 team of Reilly Lawler, Bella Krug, Taylor Clark and Kaitlyn Bonds.
• acific’s boys 11-12 team of Liam Pieschel, Landyn Gruber, Brian Kevwitch and Jacob Bischof.
• acific’s girls 13-14 team of Maebry Mullinax, Hailey Husereau, Gwynn Johnson and Abbey Yoder.
• acific’s girls 15-18 team of Rhyan Murphy, Elise Durnal, Miah Bonds and Morgan Clark.
• nion’s boys 15-18 team of Nick Haberberger, Braydon Weggemann, Tristan Fusco and Hunter Smith.
Moving to the backstroke, Pirates placing first were Paige Napoli, Clara Detering, Bella Krug, Jacob Bischof, Samuel Durnal and Rhyan Murphy.
Union’s winners were Walker Buckalew, Regan Dooley, Xavier Dean, William Melton, Sadie Mueller and Braydon Weggemann.
In the butterfly event, Pacific’s top finishers were Sloane Uthoff, Lilly Krug, Kaitlyn Bonds, Brian Kevwitch, Abbey Yoder, Samuel Durnal and Issac Van Deven.
Winning for the Squids were Connor Berry, Maxwell Jacquin Lindsey and Raegan Rice.
Medley relay races concluded the meet. Winning teams were:
• acific’s girls 8-Under team of Gabby Knox, Collins Napoli, Sloane Uthoff and Kassidy Wade.
• nion’s boys 8-Under team of Xavier Dean, Luke Bath, Connor Berry and Weston Buckalew.
• acific’s girls 9-10 team of Bristol McKinney, Josie Mahn, Lilly Krug and Clara Detering.
• nion’s boys 9-10 team of Wyatt Buckalew, Isaiah Smith, Maxwell Jacquin Lindsey and Michael Jones.
• acific’s girls 11-12 team of Maebry Mullinax, Taylor Clark, Kaitlyn Bonds and Reilly Lawler.
• acific’s boys 11-12 team of Liam Pieschel, Jacob Bischof, Brian Kevwitch and Landyn Gruber.
• acific’s girls 13-14 team of Hailey Husereau, Bella Krug, Abbey Yoder and Gwynn Johnson.
• acific’s girls 15-18 team of Elise Durnal, Rhyan Murphy, Morgan Clark and Miah Bonds.
• acific’s boys 15-18 team of Kai Vanderbilt, Issac Van Deven, Samuel Durnal and Dylan Bischof.
