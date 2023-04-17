Jace Pipes shot a nine-hole round of 44 Thursday at Birch Creek Golf Club to lead Union past St. Clair in boys golf action.
Jace Pipes shot a nine-hole round of 44 Thursday at Birch Creek Golf Club to lead Union past St. Clair in boys golf action.
Pipes had a two-stroke edge over teammate Dalton Adkins for the top spot.
Union’s other scorers were Will Herbst (47), Peyton Hall (48) and Markus Sansom (49).
St. Clair was led by Brandon Barnes, who shot 49.
St. Clair’s other golfers were Hayden Johnson (52), Cameron Simcox (59), Ty Edgar (60) and Dalton Shadrick (60).
“Overall, we struggled as a team tonight,” St. Clair Head Coach Matt Gordon said.
“Our varsity players made a lot of careless mistakes that we have to correct moving forward. Brandon Barnes put together a nice round, especially after starting with a triple bogey and ending with a triple bogey.”
