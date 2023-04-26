The fastest one-lap race of the day gave Union its only event win Friday at the De Soto Invitational.
Team scores from the meet were not reported as of print deadline.
Bryson Pickard’s run of 49.09 led the field in the boys 400-meter dash.
The Wildcats were runners-up in the boys 1,600-meter relay in 3:33.28. The meet results did not specify the names of individual runners on each relay team.
In the girls 300-meter hurdles, Camren Monkman was the runner-up in 49.6.
Union took third place in three events — Kelsey Brake in the girls 800-meter run (2:32.05), Wyatt Birke in the boys triple jump (12.4 meters) and Collin Bailey in the boys discus (39.05).
Monkman placed fifth in the girls 100-meter hurdles and Bailey had the fifth-best throw in the boys shot put.
Mikaylyn Sawicki (girls 100-meter hurdles) and Jake Scott (boys javelin) both ranked sixth.
Malachi Frazier (boys high jump), Sager Golab (boys long jump) and Birke (boys 200-meter dash) each placed seventh.
Will Herbst ran to an eight-place finish in the boys 1,600-meter run.
Union will run again Friday at the Francis Howell Invitational.
