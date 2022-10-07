Union senior Bryson Pickard must have been listening to Kate Bush prior to Saturday’s Washington Invitational at Big Driver.
Like the lyrics in Bush’s 1985 hit, “Running Up That Hill,” Pickard was swapping places with his fellow runners on the way to the top of Big Driver’s “Heartbreak Hill” en route to winning the varsity boys race.
Between the top of the hill and the finish line, Pickard opened up a 16-second lead over Parkway Central runner-up Stuart Tournier.
Pickard finished the race in 17:29.57.
Parkway Central still claimed the boys team win with 46 points.
Pacific ranked fourth with 113 points. Union was sixth at 118. St. Francis Borgia and Sullivan both scored 180 points to finish eighth and ninth.
Pacific senior Nick Hunkins was the second area runner to finish, ranking fourth overall at 17:58.71.
Union’s Taylor Meyer was right behind Hunkins in fifth place in 17:59.9.
Washington’s lone male varsity runner, Logan Luttrell, ranked seventh in 18:25.14.
“Big Driver can be a monster, so we talked more about place than worrying about time,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “Logan got in the race position he was supposed to be in and did an excellent job of holding it through the entire race.”
Following Hunkins for the Indians were Ben Smith (12th, 18:40.23), Sean Wigger (28th, 19:36.23), Dylan Stout (29th, 19:39.92), Noah Carrico (47th, 21:07.22), Gage Brown (56th, 22:04.65) and Mason Link (57th, 22:05.96).
Union’s Pickard and Meyer were joined by teammates Nick Bollinger (33rd, 19:50.61), Tyler Lutes (39th, 20:42.52), Thomas Crane (49th, 21:24.26) and Aiden Borgmann (54th, 21:57.26).
Vincent Strohmeyer was Borgia’s top runner, clocking in at 19:30.34 to rank 26th.
Also running for the Knights were Jacob Posinski (36th, 20:09.13), Zach Mort (38th, 20:34.8), Lucas Wolfe (43rd, 20:55.4), Trevor Lebish (51st, 21:38.26), Christopher Reidel (52nd, 21:54.46) and Gus Girdner (59th, 22:22.51).
“Our boys team was helped with the addition of five ‘cross teamed’ boys soccer players, who run with cross country when there are no conflicts with the soccer schedule,” Borgia Head Coach Andy Gross said. “For freshmen Gus Girdner and Vincent Strohmeyer, and juniors Chris Reidel and Lucas Wolfe, this was their varsity debut, and all four finished strong. Additionally, for freshman Vincent Strohmeyer, this was his first cross country meet ever. He finished with a time of under 20 minutes — an amazing effort on a tough course. All seven of our runners put in a solid and strong effort.”
Other team tallies included Parkway South (79), Wentzville Liberty (98), Parkway North (115) and Timberland (137). Washington, Holt, Silex and St. Mary’s fielded individual runners, but not enough to record a team scores.