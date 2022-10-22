Leading nearly the entire way from starting gun to finish line, Union senior Bryson Pickard claimed the Four Rivers Conference boys cross country individual title Tuesday at Big Driver.
Pickard completed the hilly Washington course in 17:12.17 on a brisk, sunny afternoon.
“Bryson won the meet by 45 seconds, which was huge,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “From where we were in the lead vehicle, he seemed to be running fairly effortlessly in that second half of the race. He still has more to give to the 5K race, and I am excited to see where the postseason takes him.”
Pacific senior Nick Hunkins was second across the line, finishing in 17:55.53.
“Nick has been our No. 1 runner all year and performed very well in his last cross country conference meet,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schwierjohn said. “The coaching staff is very proud of how all the runners battled at the meet, both as individuals and as teams.”
Sparked by the next two runners, Owensville won the team title with 50 points, six in front of St. Clair.
“It is disappointing we didn’t win and I will have to think about this for the next 365 days,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “My hope is next year our boys win it all.”
Senior Lucas Morgan of the Dutchmen was third across the line in 18:07.81. Junior Felix Guerrero placed fourth in 18:11.02.
Rounding out the top five was Union sophomore Taylor Meyer in 18:12.55.
“Taylor Meyer also came away with a first-team all-conference performance in the top 5, which is right where he was going for. Taylor always kicks it into high gear at this time of year, and as only a sophomore, he is looking to qualify for state again next week at districts.”
The next five finishers were Hermann freshman Nolan Kopp (18:21.80), St. Clair sophomore Zechariah Slater (18:27.66), Sullivan senior Aiden Kirk (18:36.88), Owensville senior Gabriel Soest (18:41.32) and St. Clair senior Kainalu Souza (18:45.85).
“Zech Slater continues to be our most mentally-tough runner,” Martin said. “I think he just willed himself today. It is a tough course, and tough kids rise to the occasion.”
Pacific was third in the team standings with 64 points. Rounding out the team standings were Union (81) and Sullivan (96).
The rest of the Owensville runners were Xavier Burgess (18th, 19:31.69), Noah Holtmeyer (21st, 19:55.26) and Kyle Bollman (29th, 20:53.62).
St. Clair’s other runners were Thomas Perkins (14th, 19:05.18), Aiden Kern (16th, 19:25.93), Tyler Yarberry (17th, 19:28.71), Brent Miller (20th, 19:45.29) and Caleb Bradshaw (26th, 20:37.21).
“Brent Miller and Tyler Yarberry also had good races, they both held solid through the last uphill mile,” Martin said.
Pacific’s Ben Smith just missed the top 10, placing 11th in 18:59.59. Other Pacific runners were Dylan Stout (15th in 19:12.37), Brent Miller (20th, 19:45.29), Noah Carrico (28th, 20:46.23), Gage Brown (34th, 21:24.98) and Mason Link (37th, 22:07.37).
Union’s other runners were Tyler Lutes (30th, 21:06.46), Thomas Crane (32nd, 21:13.13), Aiden Borgmann (33rd, 21:13.56) and Lucas Gremaud (39th, 23:21.04).
“Aiden Borgmann ran a great race,” Hurt said. “He really pushed himself up in our team pack.”
Sullivan fielded four additional runners. They were Abram Denney (12th, 19:00.52), Zechariah Beagle (25th, 20:17.28), Ian Studdard (36th, 21:53.97) and Nolan Studdard (38th, 22:12.11).
New Haven fielded three runners with Jose Romo-Vazquez leading the way, finishing 23rd in 19:58.80.
Andrew Rethemeyer placed 31st in 21:08.07. David Otten ran 35th in 21:38.32.
Hermann fielded two additional runners, John Hiatt (13th, 19:04.04) and Conner Manning (24th, 20:07.27).
Luke Shields (22nd, 19:57.65) and Kaiden Snyder (27th, 20:44.70) represented St. James.