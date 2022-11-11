Union senior Bryson Pickard got with the medal pace early and stayed there.
Pickard ranked in the top 20 throughout the entire Class 4 boys cross country state championship race Friday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia, ultimately finishing 17th in 16:40.4.
Hillsboro senior Josh Allison won the race in 15:38.9, helping the Hawks capture the team title with 35 points.
Festus was the runner-up in the team standings with 78 points. West Plains (161) and Farmington (177) also left with state trophies.
Pickard was the only area runner to make it onto the medal stand.
“I really had no strategy,” Pickard said. “I just tried to get out really fast and get a medal today. Nothing too crazy.”
Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt reported Pickard’s finish was the best the program has seen.
“Bryson Pickard went from not qualifying for the state meet last year to earning all state honors and the best placing performance in Union High school’s history in the XC State Championships,” Hurt said. “If anyone has watched Bryson race, they can see that he is a competitor and has such a smooth stride that makes him an excellent 5k runner.”
The cutoff pace for a state medal was set by Smithville senior Asa Kellner, who placed 25th in 16:48.9.
Washington junior Logan Luttrell was the second area runner to complete the course, finishing 52nd in 17:22.5.
“I thought Logan ran awesome,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “The finish wasn’t what we were hoping for but he did a lot of growing throughout this entire season. He has learned what it takes to be successful and has proven that he is willing to put in the work. I think this season is going to help to put him on the map with many colleges throughout the Midwest. Only being a junior, we have high expectations for the upcoming track season and next cross country season.”
Pickard’s Union teammate, sophomore Taylor Meyer, came next in 63rd place. Meyer finished in 17:35.5.
“Taylor has learned a lot this year about how to push himself early in races,” Hurt said, noting Meyer improved greatly from a 128th-place state finish in 2021. “He was always good about the second half push, but now he has a better idea about where he can be since he has run under 17 minutes this year. He executed his state race well and his big place improvement showed that.”
Sullivan sophomore Abram Denney placed 72nd in 17:45.9.
Pacific senior Nick Hunkins then crossed in 17:53.1. Pacific freshman Ben Smith ranked 93rd in 18:03.2.
“Nick and Ben both performed admirably,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schwierjohn said. “Ben’s drive to be stronger and better will definitely assure he will be back at this meet in the future. Nick closes out his high school cross country career as a four-time state qualifier. His mentorship and leadership will be missed.”
Sullivan senior Aiden Kirk placed 118th in 18:31.5.
St. Clair junior Thomas Perkins ended in 142nd place in 19:16.3.
“Tommy and Melodi (Miller) ran about as predicted,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “They did well and I am glad they got the experience. Tommy will be back faster next year. I did some math of the meets we had (excluding Memphis, so just meets in Missouri), and the boys varsity team was 77-11 this season. That’s a pretty solid record. We have high hopes for next season.”
Rounding out the Class 4 team standings were Lutheran St. Charles (183 points), Webster Groves (215), Willard (219), Smithville (228), Platte County (229), De Smet (235), Lincoln College Prep (242), Webb City (253), Parkway Central (259), Rolla (324), Ft. Zumwalt East (324) and Kearney (448).